Zimbabwean charged over 'Marry Me murders' in South Africa

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 27-year-old Zimbabwean man has been charged with murder following a violent attack at the Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve, north of Tshwane, on March 22, which resulted in the deaths of six people.The man, who is yet to be named by authorities, is reportedly in South Africa illegally and is facing multiple serious charges. He appeared before the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court on Monday, where he was formally charged with six counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.An identity parade was held, during which the accused was positively identified as one of the attackers. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana confirmed the identification and the charges, stating that the accused had been linked to the violent assault."An identity parade has since taken place where he was positively identified as one of the people who were there and attacked the patrollers, so that's how he was linked, hence his appearance today," Mahanjana explained.According to the NPA, the incident occurred when a group of local patrollers were sitting on the street in the Marry Me settlement. They were approached by five unknown men, one of whom was armed. The attackers allegedly opened fire on the group, shooting one patroller, while others were assaulted with rocks and wooden poles. The assailants then set the victims on fire."Four patrollers died on the scene, while others were transported to the hospital," Mahanjana added. "Two more people died at the hospital, bringing the death toll to six."Authorities are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack, which has shocked the local community. The accused is expected to remain in custody pending further court proceedings.The violent nature of the attack has raised concerns over crime and security in the area, and the case has garnered significant attention in both local and international media.As the legal process continues, the accused will face the full extent of the law for his alleged role in the brutal attack that claimed the lives of six people.