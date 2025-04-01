Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean charged over 'Marry Me murders' in South Africa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 27-year-old Zimbabwean man has been charged with murder following a violent attack at the Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve, north of Tshwane, on March 22, which resulted in the deaths of six people.

The man, who is yet to be named by authorities, is reportedly in South Africa illegally and is facing multiple serious charges. He appeared before the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court on Monday, where he was formally charged with six counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

An identity parade was held, during which the accused was positively identified as one of the attackers. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana confirmed the identification and the charges, stating that the accused had been linked to the violent assault.

"An identity parade has since taken place where he was positively identified as one of the people who were there and attacked the patrollers, so that's how he was linked, hence his appearance today," Mahanjana explained.

According to the NPA, the incident occurred when a group of local patrollers were sitting on the street in the Marry Me settlement. They were approached by five unknown men, one of whom was armed. The attackers allegedly opened fire on the group, shooting one patroller, while others were assaulted with rocks and wooden poles. The assailants then set the victims on fire.

"Four patrollers died on the scene, while others were transported to the hospital," Mahanjana added. "Two more people died at the hospital, bringing the death toll to six."

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack, which has shocked the local community. The accused is expected to remain in custody pending further court proceedings.

The violent nature of the attack has raised concerns over crime and security in the area, and the case has garnered significant attention in both local and international media.

As the legal process continues, the accused will face the full extent of the law for his alleged role in the brutal attack that claimed the lives of six people.

Source - Nehanda Radio

Comments


Must Read

Insiza North MP Farai Taruvinga to be buried in Filabusi

1 min ago | 0 Views

Jonathan Moyo distances self from viral 'Jonathan Mayo' article

11 mins ago | 15 Views

Mutsvangwa says Zimbabwe military is not a tool for personal power grabs

17 mins ago | 18 Views

Bulawayo Investment Indaba kicks off

56 mins ago | 20 Views

Zanu-PF hopes Pretoria and Washington find each other and mend relations

59 mins ago | 42 Views

Bosso focus, fitness levels questioned

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa grooming Tagwirei for Presidency, says Geza

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Mnangagwa's regime forces police officers to sign loyalty forms

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zambia president orders ministers to stop sleeping in cabinet

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Bulawayo's infrastructural dilapidation fuels erratic water supplies

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa's son Sean accused of plotting to frame Geza for terrorism

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Mutsvangwa says security apparatus now in safe hands

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

US$400,000 tender lands ex-Harare officials in court

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Man breaks into neighbour's house, demands sex

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe community radios in financial distress

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

SA extends visa, permit deadline for Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Tagwirei to headline Bulawayo Metropolitan investment indaba

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Matabeleland South Celebrates Monica Mkandla's achievement

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

'Killer' cop released on bail

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Dairibord to start toll production in SA

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mutsvangwa leads Zimbabwean entrepreneurs on weeklong China tour

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

RBZ to swoop on currency hoarders

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Tagwirei co-option will enrich ruling party, says Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Geza motivated by financial selfish gains, says Tungwarara

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Senate passes Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Warriors hopeful of hosting World Cup Qualifiers at NSS

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses social media claims of internal divisions

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mutsvangwa, wake up - Zimbabweans are not fooled!

12 hrs ago | 994 Views

Geza faces backlash for missing protest he organised

14 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Tinashe Mugabe's DNA Show 'banned'

14 hrs ago | 2054 Views

An 80-year-old Geza should have known better! Thank you, citizens, for your wisdom!

17 hrs ago | 1170 Views

The war of liberation was not a walk in the park, lest we forget

17 hrs ago | 378 Views

If Zimbabweans want real change, it's time to pray for new leaders

18 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zimbabwe need an urgent reset of parenthood and economic models

18 hrs ago | 202 Views

Minister Tatenda Mavetera Calls for Unity Among Young Zimbabweans

18 hrs ago | 290 Views

Police deny claims woman at protest was undercover cop

20 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Bulawayo councillor opposes water privatisation

20 hrs ago | 273 Views

Chivayo's IMC Communications expands into road rehabilitation projects

21 hrs ago | 906 Views

Increased police presence in following Geza's nationwide demonstrations

22 hrs ago | 593 Views

95 arrested over anti-Mnangagwa protest

23 hrs ago | 1702 Views

4 dead, 4 injured in Gutu road accident

24 hrs ago | 638 Views

Zimbabwe cop convicted for bribery in lithium ore case

24 hrs ago | 384 Views

ZEC appoints Simbarashe Tongayi as Chief Elections Officer

01 Apr 2025 at 10:44hrs | 728 Views

Geza promises ongoing resistance against Mnangagwa

01 Apr 2025 at 09:59hrs | 2809 Views

Did Geza win or lose the battle?

01 Apr 2025 at 09:07hrs | 3230 Views

Zimbabwean police surprisingly restrained during stayaway protest

01 Apr 2025 at 09:07hrs | 1348 Views

Zimbabwe govt bemoans rising cancer cases

01 Apr 2025 at 08:44hrs | 200 Views

Supplier fails to deliver 50 cars to Zimra

01 Apr 2025 at 08:43hrs | 880 Views

Zimbabwe police launch nationwide crackdown on unregistered vehicles

01 Apr 2025 at 08:43hrs | 279 Views