Mnangagwa's regime forces police officers to sign loyalty forms

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers have been compelled to sign loyalty forms affirming their commitment to Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba, NewZimbabwe.com has learned. The forms, which are circulating across police stations and posts nationwide, have raised concerns about the growing authoritarian measures within the security forces, particularly in the lead-up to a planned nationwide protest.The forms, presented as an "Oath of Service," have been distributed to ZRP officers before and after the March 31st demonstration led by war veteran Blessed Geza. The controversial protest called for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to step down and challenged his alleged attempts to extend his presidency beyond his constitutional mandate.One of the loyalty forms obtained by NewZimbabwe.com contains the following declaration: "I will faithfully, truly, and to the best of my judgment, skill, and ability, execute and perform the duties required of me as a member of the ZRP."The form goes on to prohibit officers from disclosing any information related to their duties without authorization, further stressing that officers must be available for duty at all times and can be assigned by Mutamba to any location within Zimbabwe.The oath was issued in the context of an unexplained US$50 allowance deposited to ZRP officers just days before the March 31st demonstration. This allowance, which has yet to be explained by authorities, is seen as an incentive aimed at ensuring police loyalty during the politically sensitive period.On the day of the protest, streets in many Zimbabwean towns were noticeably empty, as most citizens opted to stay away from the demonstration. The protest was organized by war veterans, including Geza, who called for Mnangagwa's resignation, accusing him of seeking to extend his presidency unlawfully.Political analyst Pride Mkono suggested that the loyalty forms were part of a broader strategy by the Mnangagwa regime to secure control amid rising public discontent. "This is part of a cocktail of strategies employed by authoritarian regimes. In Zimbabwe, they come ahead of possible uprisings, given how unpopular the Zanu-PF regime has become," Mkono said.Mkono further speculated that other state security agencies might follow suit, as Mnangagwa's regime appears to be scrambling to consolidate power amid increasing factionalism within Zanu-PF. "This is a sign that his regime is panicking," he added.Geza, who has been vocal in his opposition to Mnangagwa, had previously called on security forces to join the people in removing the president from office, promising improved working conditions and wages for officers. He also compared his promises to the US$50 'allowance' given to ZRP officers.Despite Geza's calls for rebellion, police forces were seen in large numbers across Harare, Masvingo, and Bulawayo, with anti-riot officers patrolling the streets. The heavy presence of security forces suggests that the regime is preparing for further unrest, even as the political situation remains volatile.As Zimbabwe grapples with political tension, economic challenges, and growing calls for change, the loyalty oaths signed by the ZRP officers reflect the heightened sense of unease within the country's security apparatus.