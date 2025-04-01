Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's regime forces police officers to sign loyalty forms

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers have been compelled to sign loyalty forms affirming their commitment to Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba, NewZimbabwe.com has learned. The forms, which are circulating across police stations and posts nationwide, have raised concerns about the growing authoritarian measures within the security forces, particularly in the lead-up to a planned nationwide protest.

The forms, presented as an "Oath of Service," have been distributed to ZRP officers before and after the March 31st demonstration led by war veteran Blessed Geza. The controversial protest called for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to step down and challenged his alleged attempts to extend his presidency beyond his constitutional mandate.

One of the loyalty forms obtained by NewZimbabwe.com contains the following declaration: "I will faithfully, truly, and to the best of my judgment, skill, and ability, execute and perform the duties required of me as a member of the ZRP."

The form goes on to prohibit officers from disclosing any information related to their duties without authorization, further stressing that officers must be available for duty at all times and can be assigned by Mutamba to any location within Zimbabwe.

The oath was issued in the context of an unexplained US$50 allowance deposited to ZRP officers just days before the March 31st demonstration. This allowance, which has yet to be explained by authorities, is seen as an incentive aimed at ensuring police loyalty during the politically sensitive period.

On the day of the protest, streets in many Zimbabwean towns were noticeably empty, as most citizens opted to stay away from the demonstration. The protest was organized by war veterans, including Geza, who called for Mnangagwa's resignation, accusing him of seeking to extend his presidency unlawfully.

Political analyst Pride Mkono suggested that the loyalty forms were part of a broader strategy by the Mnangagwa regime to secure control amid rising public discontent. "This is part of a cocktail of strategies employed by authoritarian regimes. In Zimbabwe, they come ahead of possible uprisings, given how unpopular the Zanu-PF regime has become," Mkono said.

Mkono further speculated that other state security agencies might follow suit, as Mnangagwa's regime appears to be scrambling to consolidate power amid increasing factionalism within Zanu-PF. "This is a sign that his regime is panicking," he added.

Geza, who has been vocal in his opposition to Mnangagwa, had previously called on security forces to join the people in removing the president from office, promising improved working conditions and wages for officers. He also compared his promises to the US$50 'allowance' given to ZRP officers.

Despite Geza's calls for rebellion, police forces were seen in large numbers across Harare, Masvingo, and Bulawayo, with anti-riot officers patrolling the streets. The heavy presence of security forces suggests that the regime is preparing for further unrest, even as the political situation remains volatile.

As Zimbabwe grapples with political tension, economic challenges, and growing calls for change, the loyalty oaths signed by the ZRP officers reflect the heightened sense of unease within the country's security apparatus.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Police, #Loyalty, #Pledge

Comments


Must Read

Insiza North MP Farai Taruvinga to be buried in Filabusi

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Jonathan Moyo distances self from viral 'Jonathan Mayo' article

13 mins ago | 19 Views

Mutsvangwa says Zimbabwe military is not a tool for personal power grabs

20 mins ago | 30 Views

Bulawayo Investment Indaba kicks off

59 mins ago | 22 Views

Zanu-PF hopes Pretoria and Washington find each other and mend relations

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Bosso focus, fitness levels questioned

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa grooming Tagwirei for Presidency, says Geza

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zambia president orders ministers to stop sleeping in cabinet

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Bulawayo's infrastructural dilapidation fuels erratic water supplies

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwean charged over 'Marry Me murders' in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa's son Sean accused of plotting to frame Geza for terrorism

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

Mutsvangwa says security apparatus now in safe hands

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

US$400,000 tender lands ex-Harare officials in court

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Man breaks into neighbour's house, demands sex

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimbabwe community radios in financial distress

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

SA extends visa, permit deadline for Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Tagwirei to headline Bulawayo Metropolitan investment indaba

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Matabeleland South Celebrates Monica Mkandla's achievement

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

'Killer' cop released on bail

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Dairibord to start toll production in SA

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mutsvangwa leads Zimbabwean entrepreneurs on weeklong China tour

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

RBZ to swoop on currency hoarders

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Tagwirei co-option will enrich ruling party, says Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Geza motivated by financial selfish gains, says Tungwarara

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Senate passes Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Warriors hopeful of hosting World Cup Qualifiers at NSS

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses social media claims of internal divisions

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mutsvangwa, wake up - Zimbabweans are not fooled!

12 hrs ago | 998 Views

Geza faces backlash for missing protest he organised

15 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Tinashe Mugabe's DNA Show 'banned'

15 hrs ago | 2060 Views

An 80-year-old Geza should have known better! Thank you, citizens, for your wisdom!

17 hrs ago | 1171 Views

The war of liberation was not a walk in the park, lest we forget

17 hrs ago | 378 Views

If Zimbabweans want real change, it's time to pray for new leaders

18 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zimbabwe need an urgent reset of parenthood and economic models

18 hrs ago | 202 Views

Minister Tatenda Mavetera Calls for Unity Among Young Zimbabweans

18 hrs ago | 290 Views

Police deny claims woman at protest was undercover cop

20 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Bulawayo councillor opposes water privatisation

20 hrs ago | 273 Views

Chivayo's IMC Communications expands into road rehabilitation projects

21 hrs ago | 906 Views

Increased police presence in following Geza's nationwide demonstrations

22 hrs ago | 593 Views

95 arrested over anti-Mnangagwa protest

23 hrs ago | 1703 Views

4 dead, 4 injured in Gutu road accident

24 hrs ago | 638 Views

Zimbabwe cop convicted for bribery in lithium ore case

24 hrs ago | 384 Views

ZEC appoints Simbarashe Tongayi as Chief Elections Officer

01 Apr 2025 at 10:44hrs | 728 Views

Geza promises ongoing resistance against Mnangagwa

01 Apr 2025 at 09:59hrs | 2819 Views

Did Geza win or lose the battle?

01 Apr 2025 at 09:07hrs | 3232 Views

Zimbabwean police surprisingly restrained during stayaway protest

01 Apr 2025 at 09:07hrs | 1348 Views

Zimbabwe govt bemoans rising cancer cases

01 Apr 2025 at 08:44hrs | 200 Views

Supplier fails to deliver 50 cars to Zimra

01 Apr 2025 at 08:43hrs | 880 Views

Zimbabwe police launch nationwide crackdown on unregistered vehicles

01 Apr 2025 at 08:43hrs | 279 Views