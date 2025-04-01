Mnangagwa grooming Tagwirei for Presidency, says Geza

News / National

by Staff reporter

War veteran Blessed Geza has made explosive claims that businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei is being secretly groomed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to take over the presidency, potentially undermining Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's ambitions for leadership.Geza, who was recently recommended by ZANU PF's Harare Province for a Central Committee position, accused Tagwirei of attempting to use his political connections to position himself for power. The controversy comes at a time when factions within the ruling party are fiercely competing over the future leadership of the country.Tagwirei, whose name was put forward for the Central Committee role, has been a powerful figure behind the scenes, securing lucrative government contracts and expanding his business interests. These include a multimillion-dollar contract for the construction of the Mbudzi Interchange flyover and substantial stakes in the mining and fuel sectors.In a sharp rebuke, Geza lashed out at Tagwirei, accusing him of being involved in corrupt practices and trying to seize control of the country through the back door. "The last time I mentioned that you (Tagwirei) have monopolised government contracts. We know all about this corruption," Geza said."Where you are now going - into politics - do not undermine me. You are conniving with Mnangagwa to become president… now you want to lead the country through the back door," he added.ZANU PF is currently embroiled in a bitter internal struggle, with one faction supporting Mnangagwa's continued leadership beyond 2030, while another backs Chiwenga as his successor. Geza's comments suggest that he views Tagwirei's rise as part of a larger strategy to block Chiwenga's path to the presidency.Geza also accused Tagwirei of undermining the country's land reform programme, alleging that Tagwirei was working to reverse the landmark reforms that redistributed land to black Zimbabweans. "Where have you ever seen a genuine programme being overseen by two banks? This issue of trying to reverse the land reform programme - leave it," Geza added.Tagwirei has long been seen as a key ally of President Mnangagwa, securing government contracts and influencing national policies. His role in the Command Agriculture programme and his leadership of the Land Tenure Implementation Committee have also raised suspicions about his influence over Zimbabwe's agricultural and land policies.Efforts to reach Tagwirei for comment were unsuccessful, as he did not respond to questions sent by NewZimbabwe.com at the time of publication.As political tensions rise within ZANU PF, Geza's accusations highlight the deepening divisions within the ruling party and the struggle for power at the highest levels. With Mnangagwa's leadership and Chiwenga's ambitions under intense scrutiny, the future of Zimbabwe's political landscape remains uncertain.