Bosso focus, fitness levels questioned

News / National

by Staff reporter

Football coach and analyst Dalubuhle Bhebhe has urged Highlanders to improve their concentration in the final stages of matches, following a series of late-game slip-ups that have cost them valuable points.The call for better focus comes after Highlanders were held to a 1-1 draw against Scottland, conceding a late equalizer in a match they were poised to win. This result followed a disappointing 2-2 draw against GreenFuel, where Bosso squandered a two-goal lead at halftime, allowing their opponents to fight back and score an equalizer in injury time. Additionally, in their 1-0 loss to MWOS, Highlanders conceded a goal in the 61st minute, sealing their defeat.Bhebhe believes that the team's inability to maintain focus during crucial moments, particularly towards the end of matches, is a key issue."I feel it comes down to two things. First, it's concentration – an issue of the players' concentration span – and the other thing could be the players' fitness levels. I feel the players tend to get tired as the game progresses. That fatigue could result in players losing concentration at key moments," Bhebhe explained.The coach and analyst went on to emphasize that fatigue exacerbates concentration problems, with tired players more prone to lapses that could result in costly mistakes in the dying minutes of a game."The issue of concentration in the final stages is often made worse when fatigue sets in. As players tire, their ability to focus diminishes, making them more vulnerable to lapses that can cost crucial points," he added.Bhebhe stressed the importance of maintaining full concentration throughout the match, highlighting that both physical conditioning and mental focus are critical, especially in the closing stages when the outcome is often decided."This highlights the importance of both physical conditioning and mental focus, as the closing minutes of a match often decide the outcome. Coaches could implement specific training drills to improve concentration under pressure, ensuring players maintain sharpness throughout the full 90 minutes," Bhebhe suggested.He further proposed that Highlanders' technical team address both the mental and physical endurance of the players in their training sessions."The coaching staff needs to focus on improving both mental and physical endurance during training," Bhebhe said.Bhebhe's observations align with the sentiments of Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu, who acknowledged the issue after the team's disappointing draw against Scottland."I think, looking at the time we scored, we should have come out with maximum points. Once again, with the last kick, we conceded in added time. It is one area we need to work on," Kaindu said.With Bhebhe's advice and Kaindu's acknowledgment of the problem, it appears Highlanders are now looking to focus on both fitness and mental resilience to avoid further late-game collapses and improve their performance in future matches.