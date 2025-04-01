Mutsvangwa says Zimbabwe military is not a tool for personal power grabs

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa has asserted that the military is not a tool for personal power grabs, as internal tensions continue to escalate within the ruling party.His remarks come amid a deepening rift between factions aligned with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, following a nationwide stay-away led by war veterans on Monday. The demonstration, orchestrated by war veteran Blessed Geza and his allies, was a direct protest against Mnangagwa's alleged plans to extend his stay in office beyond his current term.Mnangagwa, who rose to power via a 2017 military coup before securing electoral legitimacy in contested polls, is now locked in a fierce succession battle with Chiwenga. The VP, who played a pivotal role in the coup, has seen his influence wane amid strategic maneuvers by Mnangagwa to consolidate control over the security sector.There have been growing concerns that Chiwenga's faction could attempt to leverage military support to unseat Mnangagwa, as demanded by Geza and his war veteran allies. However, Mutsvangwa dismissed such notions, emphasizing that the army should not be drawn into political disputes."The army cannot be personalised by anyone and is not a platform for the seizure of power," Mutsvangwa stated.In an apparent move to neutralize Chiwenga's influence, Mnangagwa recently removed Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe, a key ally of the VP, from his post as army commander, replacing him with Lieutenant-General Emmanuel Matatu. Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda remains in charge of the overall military structure.Additionally, Mnangagwa has undertaken leadership changes within the police and intelligence services, reinforcing his grip on state security in what analysts interpret as a preemptive move to curb Chiwenga's influence.As Zanu-PF's internal power struggle intensifies, Mnangagwa's camp remains firm against growing dissent, while Chiwenga's backers, including war veterans, continue to push for change at the top. The battle for supremacy within the ruling party is expected to shape Zimbabwe's political landscape in the coming months.