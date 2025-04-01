Jonathan Moyo distances self from viral 'Jonathan Mayo' article

News / National

by Staff reporter

By Prof Jonathan Mayo

Prominent Zimbabwean academic and former minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo, has dismissed any association with an article circulating on social media under the name "Prof Jonathan Mayo."Moyo expressed shock that people were linking him to the piece, which he described as a "rubbish" publication."I'm shocked that some people want to associate me with this rubbish piece," Moyo told The NewsHawks.The article in question has been widely shared across social media platforms, sparking debate and speculation about its authorship. However, Moyo categorically stated that he had nothing to do with it.Read:Who is GezaWe tend to judge an idea not by it's merits , but according to how we judge the person putting it forward.Today some people ridicules Geza idea to remove ED Amini and his 2030 agenda , as a Zanu pf internal fight that has nothing to do with the general population. This view is wrong because ED Amini seek to degrade the national constitution to make himself and his family a new constitution.It's a Zimbabwean constitution that he seek to undermine. This makes Geza's stance against ED Amini, a national hot issue that requires national support.Geza is fighting a bad guy. One good thing about Him is that ,unlike those young democrats who run around in three piece suits, smoking cigars and cutting deals, Geza is sufficiently revolutionary. The truth of our situation in Zimbabwe is that if we are going to turn this country around we must have God's people mobilized in the right direction and we must do it quickly. Geza has decided to put his health and happiness at risk to achieve this endeavour. Indeed the task before him is huge and increasingly difficult.Now listen! Citizens in other countries are moving forward, they are building their economies and their homes. The onus is on us as Zimbabweans to build a new social, political and economic environment. Therefore we can and must stand ready on the firing line, fearlessly face all odds and difficulties with an all consuming fire and every intelligence available.What is Geza doing?He is naming things and people by their proper named. Then again; he is saying nothing new, he simply give an expression to what is mute and crystallize what is latent. Even overgrown babies knows that corruption under the watch of ED Amini government has passed alarming levels now reached a fatal stage. The messy around the country has tragically exposed ED Amini's glaring inability to manage , govern , and to led.Why Geza?Geza , unlike the young democrats whose words are not worth an empty eggshell, speaks with such exuberance and evangelic zeal of the 19th century cough syrup salesman. His style is dramatic and extravagant. This is a new experience to citizens who are used to screaming and yelling and shouting politicians. Cde Geza messages are clear , he understands the art of speaking to the masses. That is the use of clarity over cleverness. This is important if we are to get people to act.A true leader is one who finds a seductive idea , and spread it. You can't compare Geza with these other politicians who turned politics into something "So personal, so spiritual and so impractical ". Geza's logical flow of his ideas, is a social glue that binds us together for a greater good. Many people who lost faith in politics as a tool for good now finds a new home.We should continue to stand up with cde Geza. Power is actualised only where words and deeds have not parted company. Any strategy is meaningless without language and communication. Let's continue to support him as he convert applicable knowledge into productive results. Successful outcomes would depend on trying to affect a range of institutions, processes, personalities and perceptions. And most importantly, structures of power are dependent on embedded structures of thought. This makes cde Geza a real asset in our struggle to kick away ED Amini and his money mongers from the state coffers.What will happen if we failed to support Geza now?If we fail Geza history will record that we missed an opportunity which was so much in our favor. An opportunity to remove the " epidemic of bad leadership "caused by a surplus of incompetent men and women. In fact our indifference will give ED Amini an inept alibi to justify his failures, flaws, faults and fowls.