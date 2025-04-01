Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Insiza North MP Farai Taruvinga to be buried in Filabusi

by Staff reporter
2 secs ago | Views
The burial of the late Insiza North legislator, Farai "Fimbo" Taruvinga, has been scheduled for Friday at his homestead in Filabusi, Insiza district, Matabeleland South province.

Taruvinga, 53, passed away on Monday morning at his Bulawayo home after a long battle with cancer.

Confirming the burial arrangements, Mr. Sifiso Mpofu, Taruvinga's personal assistant, expressed the family's wish for those wishing to pay their respects.

"Our late hero Farai Taruvinga will be laid to rest at his homestead koSkuta in Filabusi. Those who want to pay their last respects to a rare leader should make their way to his home as we celebrate his life," said Mr. Mpofu.

Taruvinga was widely known not only for his political contributions but also as a music promoter and community advocate. He was the owner of the popular Scooter Joint leisure spot in Filabusi, which became a hub for both established and up-and-coming musical talents. Through this venue, he helped elevate local artists, hosting performances by top acts such as Big Zulu, Jah Prayzah, Jay Cee, Kay Kid Umfanomsuthu, Zhezhingtons, and Utsheketsha Ogezayo, among others.

His death marks a significant loss to Zimbabwe's arts and political sectors. A passionate advocate for local talent, Taruvinga was also deeply involved in community development, sponsoring sports activities and helping to improve infrastructure in Filabusi. His influence in the area and his support for cultural and community initiatives will be remembered by many.

More to follow . . .

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Jonathan Moyo distances self from viral 'Jonathan Mayo' article

10 mins ago | 12 Views

Mutsvangwa says Zimbabwe military is not a tool for personal power grabs

16 mins ago | 15 Views

Bulawayo Investment Indaba kicks off

55 mins ago | 20 Views

Zanu-PF hopes Pretoria and Washington find each other and mend relations

57 mins ago | 41 Views

Bosso focus, fitness levels questioned

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa grooming Tagwirei for Presidency, says Geza

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Mnangagwa's regime forces police officers to sign loyalty forms

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zambia president orders ministers to stop sleeping in cabinet

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Bulawayo's infrastructural dilapidation fuels erratic water supplies

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwean charged over 'Marry Me murders' in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa's son Sean accused of plotting to frame Geza for terrorism

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Mutsvangwa says security apparatus now in safe hands

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

US$400,000 tender lands ex-Harare officials in court

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Man breaks into neighbour's house, demands sex

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe community radios in financial distress

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

SA extends visa, permit deadline for Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Tagwirei to headline Bulawayo Metropolitan investment indaba

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Matabeleland South Celebrates Monica Mkandla's achievement

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

'Killer' cop released on bail

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Dairibord to start toll production in SA

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mutsvangwa leads Zimbabwean entrepreneurs on weeklong China tour

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

RBZ to swoop on currency hoarders

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Tagwirei co-option will enrich ruling party, says Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Geza motivated by financial selfish gains, says Tungwarara

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Senate passes Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Warriors hopeful of hosting World Cup Qualifiers at NSS

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses social media claims of internal divisions

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mutsvangwa, wake up - Zimbabweans are not fooled!

12 hrs ago | 991 Views

Geza faces backlash for missing protest he organised

14 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Tinashe Mugabe's DNA Show 'banned'

14 hrs ago | 2053 Views

An 80-year-old Geza should have known better! Thank you, citizens, for your wisdom!

17 hrs ago | 1169 Views

The war of liberation was not a walk in the park, lest we forget

17 hrs ago | 378 Views

If Zimbabweans want real change, it's time to pray for new leaders

18 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zimbabwe need an urgent reset of parenthood and economic models

18 hrs ago | 202 Views

Minister Tatenda Mavetera Calls for Unity Among Young Zimbabweans

18 hrs ago | 290 Views

Police deny claims woman at protest was undercover cop

19 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Bulawayo councillor opposes water privatisation

20 hrs ago | 273 Views

Chivayo's IMC Communications expands into road rehabilitation projects

21 hrs ago | 906 Views

Increased police presence in following Geza's nationwide demonstrations

22 hrs ago | 593 Views

95 arrested over anti-Mnangagwa protest

22 hrs ago | 1702 Views

4 dead, 4 injured in Gutu road accident

24 hrs ago | 638 Views

Zimbabwe cop convicted for bribery in lithium ore case

24 hrs ago | 384 Views

ZEC appoints Simbarashe Tongayi as Chief Elections Officer

01 Apr 2025 at 10:44hrs | 727 Views

Geza promises ongoing resistance against Mnangagwa

01 Apr 2025 at 09:59hrs | 2801 Views

Did Geza win or lose the battle?

01 Apr 2025 at 09:07hrs | 3228 Views

Zimbabwean police surprisingly restrained during stayaway protest

01 Apr 2025 at 09:07hrs | 1348 Views

Zimbabwe govt bemoans rising cancer cases

01 Apr 2025 at 08:44hrs | 200 Views

Supplier fails to deliver 50 cars to Zimra

01 Apr 2025 at 08:43hrs | 880 Views

Zimbabwe police launch nationwide crackdown on unregistered vehicles

01 Apr 2025 at 08:43hrs | 278 Views