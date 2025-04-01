Insiza North MP Farai Taruvinga to be buried in Filabusi

News / National

by Staff reporter

The burial of the late Insiza North legislator, Farai "Fimbo" Taruvinga, has been scheduled for Friday at his homestead in Filabusi, Insiza district, Matabeleland South province.Taruvinga, 53, passed away on Monday morning at his Bulawayo home after a long battle with cancer.Confirming the burial arrangements, Mr. Sifiso Mpofu, Taruvinga's personal assistant, expressed the family's wish for those wishing to pay their respects."Our late hero Farai Taruvinga will be laid to rest at his homestead koSkuta in Filabusi. Those who want to pay their last respects to a rare leader should make their way to his home as we celebrate his life," said Mr. Mpofu.Taruvinga was widely known not only for his political contributions but also as a music promoter and community advocate. He was the owner of the popular Scooter Joint leisure spot in Filabusi, which became a hub for both established and up-and-coming musical talents. Through this venue, he helped elevate local artists, hosting performances by top acts such as Big Zulu, Jah Prayzah, Jay Cee, Kay Kid Umfanomsuthu, Zhezhingtons, and Utsheketsha Ogezayo, among others.His death marks a significant loss to Zimbabwe's arts and political sectors. A passionate advocate for local talent, Taruvinga was also deeply involved in community development, sponsoring sports activities and helping to improve infrastructure in Filabusi. His influence in the area and his support for cultural and community initiatives will be remembered by many.More to follow . . .