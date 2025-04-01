Matabeleland condemns 'ruinous' Zanu-PF factionalism

News / National

by Staff reporter

Political leaders and commentators in Matabeleland have raised concerns over the internal factional battles within the ruling Zanu-PF party, arguing that the ongoing power struggles are creating uncertainty and worsening the country's economic and political situation.Zanu-PF structures have been deeply divided, with one faction pushing for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to extend his stay in office from 2028 to 2030, despite his repeated assertions that he is not seeking a third term. However, Mnangagwa has faced criticism for not taking action against his supporters advocating for the extension.The controversial 2030 agenda has been met with fierce opposition, including from former Central Committee member and war veteran Blessed Geza, who called for protests to demand Mnangagwa's immediate resignation. Instead, the demonstrations on March 31 transformed into a nationwide stayaway, as Zimbabweans opted to remain home, ignoring government calls to continue with business as usual.Speaking to Southern Eye, former Nkayi South MP and MDC-T national organizing secretary Abednico Bhebhe said Zanu-PF's focus on "regime security" over "human security" has led to a culture of fear and blind allegiance."The ongoing factional battles between Mnangagwa's supporters and Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga's camp have created instability and diverted attention from critical economic issues. It is clear that Zanu-PF is not equipped to solve Zimbabwe's national crises, as its priority remains power retention rather than governance," Bhebhe said.He emphasized the need for a political transition that prioritizes democratic values and citizen well-being.Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) western region chairperson Ambrose Sibindi also weighed in, warning that the instability within Zanu-PF was affecting ordinary citizens and the economy."Businesses were closed on March 31, and recovering from those losses will be difficult. These power struggles are driven by internal politics that have nothing to do with the people, yet they directly impact the economy. No investor will put money into a country that lacks stability," Sibindi said.He further noted that Zimbabwe's turmoil has repercussions beyond its borders, affecting the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.Ibhetshu LikaZulu secretary-general Mbuso Fuzwayo said the stayaway was a clear rejection of the ED2030 agenda, urging Zanu-PF to respect constitutional term limits."The protest on Monday showed that Zimbabweans do not support the violation of the Constitution. The ruling party must return to constitutionalism," Fuzwayo said.As the power struggles persist, concerns are mounting that the infighting could further paralyze government operations and deepen the country's economic woes.