JSC recommends a Zimbabwean for Labour court appointment

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has recommended only one candidate to the Labour Court bench, leaving two vacancies open.Lawyer Tapiwa Gandidze was the only successful candidate for the Labour Court, while Judge Leicester Adams, the only candidate interviewed for the Electoral Court, was also recommended.This was Adams’s third try at the appointment.The committee will now recommend these names to President Cyril Ramaphosa.During her interview, Gandidze, who was born in Zimbabwe but is a South African citizen, was asked about cases she had handled that involved foreign nationals."I am not aware of any matter that I have worked on where there were foreign nationals involved. Maybe they were, but if the papers do not refer to the fact that they are foreign nationals, I have no way of knowing. When I sit as a judge, whether you are a South African or a foreign national, I am just applying the law. I look at the facts and I apply the law to the fact."