Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

JSC recommends a Zimbabwean for Labour court appointment

by Staff reporter
21 secs ago | Views
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has recommended only one candidate to the Labour Court bench, leaving two vacancies open.  

Lawyer Tapiwa Gandidze was the only successful candidate for the Labour Court, while Judge Leicester Adams, the only candidate interviewed for the Electoral Court, was also recommended.  

This was Adams’s third try at the appointment.

The committee will now recommend these names to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

During her interview, Gandidze, who was born in Zimbabwe but is a South African citizen, was asked about cases she had handled that involved foreign nationals.

"I am not aware of any matter that I have worked on where there were foreign nationals involved. Maybe they were, but if the papers do not refer to the fact that they are foreign nationals, I have no way of knowing. When I sit as a judge, whether you are a South African or a foreign national, I am just applying the law. I look at the facts and I apply the law to the fact."

Source - ewn
More on: #JSC, #Labour, #Zimbabwean

Comments


Must Read

Matabeleland condemns 'ruinous' Zanu-PF factionalism

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Insiza North MP Farai Taruvinga to be buried in Filabusi

16 mins ago | 19 Views

Jonathan Moyo distances self from viral 'Jonathan Mayo' article

26 mins ago | 61 Views

Mutsvangwa says Zimbabwe military is not a tool for personal power grabs

32 mins ago | 65 Views

Bulawayo Investment Indaba kicks off

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Zanu-PF hopes Pretoria and Washington find each other and mend relations

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Bosso focus, fitness levels questioned

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa grooming Tagwirei for Presidency, says Geza

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Mnangagwa's regime forces police officers to sign loyalty forms

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zambia president orders ministers to stop sleeping in cabinet

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Bulawayo's infrastructural dilapidation fuels erratic water supplies

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwean charged over 'Marry Me murders' in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Mnangagwa's son Sean accused of plotting to frame Geza for terrorism

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Mutsvangwa says security apparatus now in safe hands

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

US$400,000 tender lands ex-Harare officials in court

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Man breaks into neighbour's house, demands sex

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe community radios in financial distress

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

SA extends visa, permit deadline for Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Tagwirei to headline Bulawayo Metropolitan investment indaba

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Matabeleland South Celebrates Monica Mkandla's achievement

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

'Killer' cop released on bail

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Dairibord to start toll production in SA

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mutsvangwa leads Zimbabwean entrepreneurs on weeklong China tour

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

RBZ to swoop on currency hoarders

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Tagwirei co-option will enrich ruling party, says Mutsvangwa

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Geza motivated by financial selfish gains, says Tungwarara

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Senate passes Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Warriors hopeful of hosting World Cup Qualifiers at NSS

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses social media claims of internal divisions

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mutsvangwa, wake up - Zimbabweans are not fooled!

12 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Geza faces backlash for missing protest he organised

15 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Tinashe Mugabe's DNA Show 'banned'

15 hrs ago | 2116 Views

An 80-year-old Geza should have known better! Thank you, citizens, for your wisdom!

17 hrs ago | 1178 Views

The war of liberation was not a walk in the park, lest we forget

17 hrs ago | 379 Views

If Zimbabweans want real change, it's time to pray for new leaders

18 hrs ago | 389 Views

Zimbabwe need an urgent reset of parenthood and economic models

18 hrs ago | 204 Views

Minister Tatenda Mavetera Calls for Unity Among Young Zimbabweans

18 hrs ago | 291 Views

Police deny claims woman at protest was undercover cop

20 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Bulawayo councillor opposes water privatisation

20 hrs ago | 273 Views

Chivayo's IMC Communications expands into road rehabilitation projects

22 hrs ago | 909 Views

Increased police presence in following Geza's nationwide demonstrations

22 hrs ago | 594 Views

95 arrested over anti-Mnangagwa protest

23 hrs ago | 1705 Views

4 dead, 4 injured in Gutu road accident

24 hrs ago | 640 Views

Zimbabwe cop convicted for bribery in lithium ore case

24 hrs ago | 385 Views

ZEC appoints Simbarashe Tongayi as Chief Elections Officer

01 Apr 2025 at 10:44hrs | 732 Views

Geza promises ongoing resistance against Mnangagwa

01 Apr 2025 at 09:59hrs | 2858 Views

Did Geza win or lose the battle?

01 Apr 2025 at 09:07hrs | 3251 Views

Zimbabwean police surprisingly restrained during stayaway protest

01 Apr 2025 at 09:07hrs | 1353 Views

Zimbabwe govt bemoans rising cancer cases

01 Apr 2025 at 08:44hrs | 200 Views