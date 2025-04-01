Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Timothy Omotoso, co-accused found not guilty on all charges

by Staff reporter
3 mins ago | Views
Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho have been found not guilty on all charges.

The trio faced over 30 charges, inluding rape, human trafficking and racketeering.

The verdict was delivered on Wednesday at the Gqeberha High Court.

Omotoso spent eight years in prison and, in previous court appearances, he denied all the charges against him.

With the outcome of the verdict, it is not yet clear when he will be deported back to Nigeria.

The ANC Women's League, who have been supporting the victims in the case, have expressed their disappointment over the matter.

Eastern Cape chairperson Ntandokazi Capa says that while they accept the judgment, they will continue to support the victims.

Capa says they are hopeful the NPA will appeal the case as it is only based on technicalities.


Source - eNCA

Comments


Must Read

SA's JSC recommends a Zimbabwean for Labour court appointment

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Matabeleland condemns 'ruinous' Zanu-PF factionalism

14 mins ago | 4 Views

Insiza North MP Farai Taruvinga to be buried in Filabusi

25 mins ago | 27 Views

Jonathan Moyo distances self from viral 'Jonathan Mayo' article

34 mins ago | 97 Views

Mutsvangwa says Zimbabwe military is not a tool for personal power grabs

41 mins ago | 85 Views

Bulawayo Investment Indaba kicks off

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Zanu-PF hopes Pretoria and Washington find each other and mend relations

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Bosso focus, fitness levels questioned

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa grooming Tagwirei for Presidency, says Geza

2 hrs ago | 323 Views

Mnangagwa's regime forces police officers to sign loyalty forms

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zambia president orders ministers to stop sleeping in cabinet

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Bulawayo's infrastructural dilapidation fuels erratic water supplies

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwean charged over 'Marry Me murders' in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mnangagwa's son Sean accused of plotting to frame Geza for terrorism

3 hrs ago | 342 Views

Mutsvangwa says security apparatus now in safe hands

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

US$400,000 tender lands ex-Harare officials in court

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Man breaks into neighbour's house, demands sex

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zimbabwe community radios in financial distress

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

SA extends visa, permit deadline for Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Tagwirei to headline Bulawayo Metropolitan investment indaba

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Matabeleland South Celebrates Monica Mkandla's achievement

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

'Killer' cop released on bail

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Dairibord to start toll production in SA

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mutsvangwa leads Zimbabwean entrepreneurs on weeklong China tour

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

RBZ to swoop on currency hoarders

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Tagwirei co-option will enrich ruling party, says Mutsvangwa

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Geza motivated by financial selfish gains, says Tungwarara

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Senate passes Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Warriors hopeful of hosting World Cup Qualifiers at NSS

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses social media claims of internal divisions

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mutsvangwa, wake up - Zimbabweans are not fooled!

13 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Geza faces backlash for missing protest he organised

15 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Tinashe Mugabe's DNA Show 'banned'

15 hrs ago | 2146 Views

An 80-year-old Geza should have known better! Thank you, citizens, for your wisdom!

17 hrs ago | 1181 Views

The war of liberation was not a walk in the park, lest we forget

17 hrs ago | 379 Views

If Zimbabweans want real change, it's time to pray for new leaders

18 hrs ago | 392 Views

Zimbabwe need an urgent reset of parenthood and economic models

18 hrs ago | 205 Views

Minister Tatenda Mavetera Calls for Unity Among Young Zimbabweans

18 hrs ago | 291 Views

Police deny claims woman at protest was undercover cop

20 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Bulawayo councillor opposes water privatisation

20 hrs ago | 273 Views

Chivayo's IMC Communications expands into road rehabilitation projects

22 hrs ago | 909 Views

Increased police presence in following Geza's nationwide demonstrations

22 hrs ago | 594 Views

95 arrested over anti-Mnangagwa protest

23 hrs ago | 1709 Views

4 dead, 4 injured in Gutu road accident

01 Apr 2025 at 11:28hrs | 640 Views

Zimbabwe cop convicted for bribery in lithium ore case

01 Apr 2025 at 11:27hrs | 388 Views

ZEC appoints Simbarashe Tongayi as Chief Elections Officer

01 Apr 2025 at 10:44hrs | 733 Views

Geza promises ongoing resistance against Mnangagwa

01 Apr 2025 at 09:59hrs | 2896 Views

Did Geza win or lose the battle?

01 Apr 2025 at 09:07hrs | 3263 Views

Zimbabwean police surprisingly restrained during stayaway protest

01 Apr 2025 at 09:07hrs | 1354 Views