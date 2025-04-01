Timothy Omotoso, co-accused found not guilty on all charges

News / National

by Staff reporter

Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho have been found not guilty on all charges.The trio faced over 30 charges, inluding rape, human trafficking and racketeering.The verdict was delivered on Wednesday at the Gqeberha High Court.Omotoso spent eight years in prison and, in previous court appearances, he denied all the charges against him.With the outcome of the verdict, it is not yet clear when he will be deported back to Nigeria.The ANC Women's League, who have been supporting the victims in the case, have expressed their disappointment over the matter.Eastern Cape chairperson Ntandokazi Capa says that while they accept the judgment, they will continue to support the victims.Capa says they are hopeful the NPA will appeal the case as it is only based on technicalities.