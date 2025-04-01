3 arrested for murder of police sergeant in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have confirmed the arrest of three suspects in connection with the murder of Sergeant Abel Masava in Sizinda, Bulawayo, as well as a series of armed robberies across the city.Mandlenkosi Albert Munangati (26), Clifford Desmond Nare (33), and Thabo Dube (24) were apprehended following police investigations linking them to at least 25 cases of armed robbery targeting supermarkets, fuel stations, liquor outlets, funeral parlors, and gas stations.During the operation, detectives recovered five firearms and a sword, believed to have been used in the crimes. Two additional suspects were killed in a shootout with police along Harrow Street, bringing an end to their violent crime spree.ZRP has urged the public to continue providing information that may aid in further investigations and the arrest of any remaining accomplices. The police reiterated their commitment to combating violent crime and ensuring public safety.