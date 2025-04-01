Man Jailed for Attacking Brother with Axe

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Plumtree

A 29-year-old Plumtree man has landed himself in trouble after attacking his brother with an axe, accusing him of reporting him to the police.David Moyo was sentenced to two years in prison by Plumtree magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware. However, six months of the sentence were suspended on the condition of good behaviour.Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on March 2, Moyo had a misunderstanding with his brother, Thabani Moyo (37), whom he accused of reporting him to the police.In a fit of rage, he picked up an axe and charged at his brother, striking him and breaking his ribs.The injured man was rushed to the hospital by relatives, while the accused was later arrested.