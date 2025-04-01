Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man Jailed for Attacking Brother with Axe

by Simbarashe Sithole in Plumtree
28 secs ago | Views
A 29-year-old Plumtree man has landed himself in trouble after attacking his brother with an axe, accusing him of reporting him to the police.  

David Moyo was sentenced to two years in prison by Plumtree magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware. However, six months of the sentence were suspended on the condition of good behaviour.  

Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on March 2, Moyo had a misunderstanding with his brother, Thabani Moyo (37), whom he accused of reporting him to the police.  

In a fit of rage, he picked up an axe and charged at his brother, striking him and breaking his ribs.  

The injured man was rushed to the hospital by relatives, while the accused was later arrested.


Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

3 arrested for murder of police sergeant in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 799 Views

Timothy Omotoso, co-accused found not guilty on all charges

4 hrs ago | 329 Views

SA's JSC recommends a Zimbabwean for Labour court appointment

4 hrs ago | 425 Views

Matabeleland condemns 'ruinous' Zanu-PF factionalism

4 hrs ago | 328 Views

Insiza North MP Farai Taruvinga to be buried in Filabusi

4 hrs ago | 354 Views

Jonathan Moyo distances self from viral 'Jonathan Mayo' article

4 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Mutsvangwa says Zimbabwe military is not a tool for personal power grabs

5 hrs ago | 660 Views

Bulawayo Investment Indaba kicks off

5 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zanu-PF hopes Pretoria and Washington find each other and mend relations

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

Bosso focus, fitness levels questioned

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa grooming Tagwirei for Presidency, says Geza

6 hrs ago | 699 Views

Mnangagwa's regime forces police officers to sign loyalty forms

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zambia president orders ministers to stop sleeping in cabinet

6 hrs ago | 302 Views

Bulawayo's infrastructural dilapidation fuels erratic water supplies

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwean charged over 'Marry Me murders' in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mnangagwa's son Sean accused of plotting to frame Geza for terrorism

7 hrs ago | 657 Views

Mutsvangwa says security apparatus now in safe hands

7 hrs ago | 351 Views

US$400,000 tender lands ex-Harare officials in court

7 hrs ago | 97 Views

Man breaks into neighbour's house, demands sex

7 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zimbabwe community radios in financial distress

7 hrs ago | 40 Views

SA extends visa, permit deadline for Zimbabweans

7 hrs ago | 187 Views

Tagwirei to headline Bulawayo Metropolitan investment indaba

7 hrs ago | 55 Views

Matabeleland South Celebrates Monica Mkandla's achievement

7 hrs ago | 41 Views

'Killer' cop released on bail

7 hrs ago | 244 Views

Dairibord to start toll production in SA

7 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mutsvangwa leads Zimbabwean entrepreneurs on weeklong China tour

7 hrs ago | 76 Views

RBZ to swoop on currency hoarders

7 hrs ago | 224 Views

Tagwirei co-option will enrich ruling party, says Mutsvangwa

7 hrs ago | 78 Views

Geza motivated by financial selfish gains, says Tungwarara

7 hrs ago | 135 Views

Senate passes Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill

7 hrs ago | 58 Views

Warriors hopeful of hosting World Cup Qualifiers at NSS

7 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses social media claims of internal divisions

7 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mutsvangwa, wake up - Zimbabweans are not fooled!

17 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Geza faces backlash for missing protest he organised

19 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Tinashe Mugabe's DNA Show 'banned'

19 hrs ago | 2754 Views

An 80-year-old Geza should have known better! Thank you, citizens, for your wisdom!

21 hrs ago | 1293 Views

The war of liberation was not a walk in the park, lest we forget

21 hrs ago | 401 Views

If Zimbabweans want real change, it's time to pray for new leaders

22 hrs ago | 431 Views

Zimbabwe need an urgent reset of parenthood and economic models

22 hrs ago | 218 Views

Minister Tatenda Mavetera Calls for Unity Among Young Zimbabweans

22 hrs ago | 299 Views

Police deny claims woman at protest was undercover cop

24 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Bulawayo councillor opposes water privatisation

01 Apr 2025 at 15:05hrs | 286 Views

Chivayo's IMC Communications expands into road rehabilitation projects

01 Apr 2025 at 13:49hrs | 929 Views

Increased police presence in following Geza's nationwide demonstrations

01 Apr 2025 at 13:12hrs | 612 Views

95 arrested over anti-Mnangagwa protest

01 Apr 2025 at 12:39hrs | 1764 Views

4 dead, 4 injured in Gutu road accident

01 Apr 2025 at 11:28hrs | 647 Views

Zimbabwe cop convicted for bribery in lithium ore case

01 Apr 2025 at 11:27hrs | 407 Views

ZEC appoints Simbarashe Tongayi as Chief Elections Officer

01 Apr 2025 at 10:44hrs | 741 Views

Geza promises ongoing resistance against Mnangagwa

01 Apr 2025 at 09:59hrs | 3822 Views