Notorious Chiweshe Thief Jailed for 11 Years

by Simbarashe Sithole

A notorious thief from Chiweshe who went on a rampage, breaking into homes and stealing various items, has been convicted by a Bindura magistrate.George Marisa (23), of Chedu Village, was sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison by magistrate Felix Chamunorwa.His sentence includes convictions for three counts of unlawful entry, one count of robbery, and one count of assault.Marisa was found guilty after a full trial.Prosecutor Carson Kundiona told the court that Marisa committed the crimes between June 2023 and December 2023.