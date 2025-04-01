Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Notorious Chiweshe Thief Jailed for 11 Years

by Simbarashe Sithole
36 secs ago | Views
A notorious thief from Chiweshe who went on a rampage, breaking into homes and stealing various items, has been convicted by a Bindura magistrate.

George Marisa (23), of Chedu Village, was sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison by magistrate Felix Chamunorwa.

His sentence includes convictions for three counts of unlawful entry, one count of robbery, and one count of assault.

Marisa was found guilty after a full trial.

Prosecutor Carson Kundiona told the court that Marisa committed the crimes between June 2023 and December 2023.

Source - Byo24News
More on: #Chiweshe, #Thief, #Jailed

Comments


Must Read

Man Jailed for Attacking Brother with Axe

3 mins ago | 0 Views

3 arrested for murder of police sergeant in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 807 Views

Timothy Omotoso, co-accused found not guilty on all charges

4 hrs ago | 331 Views

SA's JSC recommends a Zimbabwean for Labour court appointment

4 hrs ago | 426 Views

Matabeleland condemns 'ruinous' Zanu-PF factionalism

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

Insiza North MP Farai Taruvinga to be buried in Filabusi

4 hrs ago | 360 Views

Jonathan Moyo distances self from viral 'Jonathan Mayo' article

5 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Mutsvangwa says Zimbabwe military is not a tool for personal power grabs

5 hrs ago | 662 Views

Bulawayo Investment Indaba kicks off

5 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zanu-PF hopes Pretoria and Washington find each other and mend relations

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

Bosso focus, fitness levels questioned

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa grooming Tagwirei for Presidency, says Geza

6 hrs ago | 705 Views

Mnangagwa's regime forces police officers to sign loyalty forms

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zambia president orders ministers to stop sleeping in cabinet

6 hrs ago | 303 Views

Bulawayo's infrastructural dilapidation fuels erratic water supplies

7 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwean charged over 'Marry Me murders' in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 340 Views

Mnangagwa's son Sean accused of plotting to frame Geza for terrorism

7 hrs ago | 659 Views

Mutsvangwa says security apparatus now in safe hands

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

US$400,000 tender lands ex-Harare officials in court

7 hrs ago | 97 Views

Man breaks into neighbour's house, demands sex

7 hrs ago | 308 Views

Zimbabwe community radios in financial distress

7 hrs ago | 40 Views

SA extends visa, permit deadline for Zimbabweans

7 hrs ago | 187 Views

Tagwirei to headline Bulawayo Metropolitan investment indaba

7 hrs ago | 56 Views

Matabeleland South Celebrates Monica Mkandla's achievement

7 hrs ago | 41 Views

'Killer' cop released on bail

7 hrs ago | 244 Views

Dairibord to start toll production in SA

7 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mutsvangwa leads Zimbabwean entrepreneurs on weeklong China tour

7 hrs ago | 76 Views

RBZ to swoop on currency hoarders

7 hrs ago | 225 Views

Tagwirei co-option will enrich ruling party, says Mutsvangwa

7 hrs ago | 78 Views

Geza motivated by financial selfish gains, says Tungwarara

7 hrs ago | 135 Views

Senate passes Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill

7 hrs ago | 59 Views

Warriors hopeful of hosting World Cup Qualifiers at NSS

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses social media claims of internal divisions

7 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mutsvangwa, wake up - Zimbabweans are not fooled!

17 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Geza faces backlash for missing protest he organised

19 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Tinashe Mugabe's DNA Show 'banned'

19 hrs ago | 2759 Views

An 80-year-old Geza should have known better! Thank you, citizens, for your wisdom!

21 hrs ago | 1294 Views

The war of liberation was not a walk in the park, lest we forget

21 hrs ago | 401 Views

If Zimbabweans want real change, it's time to pray for new leaders

22 hrs ago | 433 Views

Zimbabwe need an urgent reset of parenthood and economic models

22 hrs ago | 218 Views

Minister Tatenda Mavetera Calls for Unity Among Young Zimbabweans

22 hrs ago | 299 Views

Police deny claims woman at protest was undercover cop

24 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Bulawayo councillor opposes water privatisation

01 Apr 2025 at 15:05hrs | 286 Views

Chivayo's IMC Communications expands into road rehabilitation projects

01 Apr 2025 at 13:49hrs | 929 Views

Increased police presence in following Geza's nationwide demonstrations

01 Apr 2025 at 13:12hrs | 612 Views

95 arrested over anti-Mnangagwa protest

01 Apr 2025 at 12:39hrs | 1764 Views

4 dead, 4 injured in Gutu road accident

01 Apr 2025 at 11:28hrs | 647 Views

Zimbabwe cop convicted for bribery in lithium ore case

01 Apr 2025 at 11:27hrs | 407 Views

ZEC appoints Simbarashe Tongayi as Chief Elections Officer

01 Apr 2025 at 10:44hrs | 741 Views