Mnangagwa's security shake-up was a 'masterstroke'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF national spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa has praised President Emmerson Mnangagwa's recent security sector reshuffle, calling it a "masterstroke" that neutralized individuals who mistakenly believed they were "anointed to lead and own the Zimbabwe National Army." His comments also contained veiled criticism of internal party dissenters and a mocking dismissal of war veteran Blessed Geza's calls for mass protests.The remarks follow Mnangagwa's abrupt changes to security leadership ahead of the March 31 protests, which were organized by Geza to demand government accountability over corruption and deteriorating living conditions. In what appeared to be a preemptive move, Mnangagwa replaced army commander Lieutenant General (Rtd) Anselem Sanyatwe with Lieutenant General Emmanuel Matatu. Sanyatwe was reassigned as Minister of Sport, taking over from International Olympic Committee president-elect Kirsty Coventry. Prior to that, Mnangagwa had also replaced the heads of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) and the police.Mutsvangwa said the restructuring ensured national security remained under trusted leadership."I would like to congratulate President Mnangagwa, who made sure that the State apparatus was in safe hands by making dramatic changes to the security leadership ahead of March 31," he told journalists in Harare. "The new security leadership proved its loyalty to the President and its respect for the Constitution."In just three months, Mnangagwa has overhauled Zimbabwe's top security positions. In January, Stephen Mutamba was appointed police commissioner-general, replacing Godwin Matanga. Former Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority director-general Fulton Mangwanya took over as CIO chief from Isaac Moyo.Mutsvangwa's remarks also took aim at internal rivals. "There are people who think they are anointed to lead Zimbabwe and believe they own the national army," he said, without naming individuals.Analysts believe this was a reference to Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who reportedly expects to be Mnangagwa's successor. The ruling party remains divided over extending Mnangagwa's tenure beyond 2028, despite his public insistence that he will step down at the end of his constitutional two terms. Some loyalists are pushing for an extension to 2030, arguing he needs more time to fulfill his vision.War veteran Blessed Geza, who has become one of Mnangagwa's fiercest critics, has called for him to hand over power to Chiwenga. Geza led calls for the March 31 protest, which ultimately resulted in a stayaway rather than mass demonstrations, with businesses shutting down amid heavy security deployments and reports of intimidation.Mutsvangwa dismissed Geza as a "daydreamer," insisting that Mnangagwa remains firmly in charge."President Mnangagwa is not going anywhere," he said. "On March 31, someone put on a military uniform and thought they could present themselves as a savior. But it was all a farce. Zimbabweans are not interested in such theatrics."He also pointed to economic developments, particularly in the lithium sector, as evidence of Mnangagwa's leadership success."New lithium plants and towns are being established, creating jobs and hope for the youth. Even the diaspora sees promise in the President's efforts," Mutsvangwa said.Taking another jab at Geza, he remarked: "People want confidence in a leader before they follow him. Maybe it is those behind Geza who gave him courage. You cannot just wake up and think you can change a government in Africa. Systems have changed."He concluded by reaffirming Mnangagwa's grip on power."President Mnangagwa will continue to govern Zimbabwe. Anarchy has been defeated and shamed. Power remains with him."Political observers argue that Mnangagwa's security shake-up was aimed at neutralizing potential threats from within both the ruling party and the security forces."This was about consolidating control," said political analyst Pardon Taodzera. "The administration is wary of any challenge, even from within its historical allies like war veterans."With tensions simmering in Zanu-PF and economic hardships fueling public discontent, Mnangagwa's ability to maintain unity in both the party and security forces will be critical to his political future.