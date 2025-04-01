Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's security shake-up was a 'masterstroke'

by Staff reporter
41 secs ago | Views
Zanu-PF national spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa has praised President Emmerson Mnangagwa's recent security sector reshuffle, calling it a "masterstroke" that neutralized individuals who mistakenly believed they were "anointed to lead and own the Zimbabwe National Army." His comments also contained veiled criticism of internal party dissenters and a mocking dismissal of war veteran Blessed Geza's calls for mass protests.

The remarks follow Mnangagwa's abrupt changes to security leadership ahead of the March 31 protests, which were organized by Geza to demand government accountability over corruption and deteriorating living conditions. In what appeared to be a preemptive move, Mnangagwa replaced army commander Lieutenant General (Rtd) Anselem Sanyatwe with Lieutenant General Emmanuel Matatu. Sanyatwe was reassigned as Minister of Sport, taking over from International Olympic Committee president-elect Kirsty Coventry. Prior to that, Mnangagwa had also replaced the heads of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) and the police.

Mutsvangwa said the restructuring ensured national security remained under trusted leadership.

"I would like to congratulate President Mnangagwa, who made sure that the State apparatus was in safe hands by making dramatic changes to the security leadership ahead of March 31," he told journalists in Harare. "The new security leadership proved its loyalty to the President and its respect for the Constitution."

In just three months, Mnangagwa has overhauled Zimbabwe's top security positions. In January, Stephen Mutamba was appointed police commissioner-general, replacing Godwin Matanga. Former Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority director-general Fulton Mangwanya took over as CIO chief from Isaac Moyo.

Mutsvangwa's remarks also took aim at internal rivals. "There are people who think they are anointed to lead Zimbabwe and believe they own the national army," he said, without naming individuals.

Analysts believe this was a reference to Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who reportedly expects to be Mnangagwa's successor. The ruling party remains divided over extending Mnangagwa's tenure beyond 2028, despite his public insistence that he will step down at the end of his constitutional two terms. Some loyalists are pushing for an extension to 2030, arguing he needs more time to fulfill his vision.

War veteran Blessed Geza, who has become one of Mnangagwa's fiercest critics, has called for him to hand over power to Chiwenga. Geza led calls for the March 31 protest, which ultimately resulted in a stayaway rather than mass demonstrations, with businesses shutting down amid heavy security deployments and reports of intimidation.

Mutsvangwa dismissed Geza as a "daydreamer," insisting that Mnangagwa remains firmly in charge.

"President Mnangagwa is not going anywhere," he said. "On March 31, someone put on a military uniform and thought they could present themselves as a savior. But it was all a farce. Zimbabweans are not interested in such theatrics."

He also pointed to economic developments, particularly in the lithium sector, as evidence of Mnangagwa's leadership success.

"New lithium plants and towns are being established, creating jobs and hope for the youth. Even the diaspora sees promise in the President's efforts," Mutsvangwa said.

Taking another jab at Geza, he remarked: "People want confidence in a leader before they follow him. Maybe it is those behind Geza who gave him courage. You cannot just wake up and think you can change a government in Africa. Systems have changed."

He concluded by reaffirming Mnangagwa's grip on power.

"President Mnangagwa will continue to govern Zimbabwe. Anarchy has been defeated and shamed. Power remains with him."

Political observers argue that Mnangagwa's security shake-up was aimed at neutralizing potential threats from within both the ruling party and the security forces.

"This was about consolidating control," said political analyst Pardon Taodzera. "The administration is wary of any challenge, even from within its historical allies like war veterans."

With tensions simmering in Zanu-PF and economic hardships fueling public discontent, Mnangagwa's ability to maintain unity in both the party and security forces will be critical to his political future.

Source - online

Comments


Must Read

Notorious Chiweshe Thief Jailed for 11 Years

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Man Jailed for Attacking Brother with Axe

5 mins ago | 1 Views

3 arrested for murder of police sergeant in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 815 Views

Timothy Omotoso, co-accused found not guilty on all charges

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

SA's JSC recommends a Zimbabwean for Labour court appointment

4 hrs ago | 429 Views

Matabeleland condemns 'ruinous' Zanu-PF factionalism

4 hrs ago | 333 Views

Insiza North MP Farai Taruvinga to be buried in Filabusi

4 hrs ago | 362 Views

Jonathan Moyo distances self from viral 'Jonathan Mayo' article

5 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Mutsvangwa says Zimbabwe military is not a tool for personal power grabs

5 hrs ago | 669 Views

Bulawayo Investment Indaba kicks off

5 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zanu-PF hopes Pretoria and Washington find each other and mend relations

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Bosso focus, fitness levels questioned

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa grooming Tagwirei for Presidency, says Geza

6 hrs ago | 710 Views

Mnangagwa's regime forces police officers to sign loyalty forms

6 hrs ago | 401 Views

Zambia president orders ministers to stop sleeping in cabinet

6 hrs ago | 303 Views

Bulawayo's infrastructural dilapidation fuels erratic water supplies

7 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwean charged over 'Marry Me murders' in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 342 Views

Mnangagwa's son Sean accused of plotting to frame Geza for terrorism

7 hrs ago | 661 Views

Mutsvangwa says security apparatus now in safe hands

7 hrs ago | 354 Views

US$400,000 tender lands ex-Harare officials in court

7 hrs ago | 98 Views

Man breaks into neighbour's house, demands sex

7 hrs ago | 308 Views

Zimbabwe community radios in financial distress

7 hrs ago | 40 Views

SA extends visa, permit deadline for Zimbabweans

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Tagwirei to headline Bulawayo Metropolitan investment indaba

7 hrs ago | 57 Views

Matabeleland South Celebrates Monica Mkandla's achievement

7 hrs ago | 41 Views

'Killer' cop released on bail

7 hrs ago | 244 Views

Dairibord to start toll production in SA

7 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mutsvangwa leads Zimbabwean entrepreneurs on weeklong China tour

7 hrs ago | 76 Views

RBZ to swoop on currency hoarders

7 hrs ago | 225 Views

Tagwirei co-option will enrich ruling party, says Mutsvangwa

7 hrs ago | 78 Views

Geza motivated by financial selfish gains, says Tungwarara

7 hrs ago | 135 Views

Senate passes Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill

7 hrs ago | 59 Views

Warriors hopeful of hosting World Cup Qualifiers at NSS

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses social media claims of internal divisions

7 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mutsvangwa, wake up - Zimbabweans are not fooled!

17 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Geza faces backlash for missing protest he organised

19 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Tinashe Mugabe's DNA Show 'banned'

19 hrs ago | 2768 Views

An 80-year-old Geza should have known better! Thank you, citizens, for your wisdom!

21 hrs ago | 1295 Views

The war of liberation was not a walk in the park, lest we forget

21 hrs ago | 401 Views

If Zimbabweans want real change, it's time to pray for new leaders

22 hrs ago | 433 Views

Zimbabwe need an urgent reset of parenthood and economic models

22 hrs ago | 218 Views

Minister Tatenda Mavetera Calls for Unity Among Young Zimbabweans

23 hrs ago | 299 Views

Police deny claims woman at protest was undercover cop

24 hrs ago | 1305 Views

Bulawayo councillor opposes water privatisation

01 Apr 2025 at 15:05hrs | 286 Views

Chivayo's IMC Communications expands into road rehabilitation projects

01 Apr 2025 at 13:49hrs | 929 Views

Increased police presence in following Geza's nationwide demonstrations

01 Apr 2025 at 13:12hrs | 612 Views

95 arrested over anti-Mnangagwa protest

01 Apr 2025 at 12:39hrs | 1764 Views

4 dead, 4 injured in Gutu road accident

01 Apr 2025 at 11:28hrs | 647 Views

Zimbabwe cop convicted for bribery in lithium ore case

01 Apr 2025 at 11:27hrs | 407 Views