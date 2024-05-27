Potraz dismisses allegations of irregular ISP Licence award as 'baseless'

News / National

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) has dismissed allegations of irregularities in awarding an Internet Service Provider (ISP) licence to IMC Communications, calling the claims "baseless and misleading."Responding to an online publication's report, Potraz director general Dr. Gift Machengete said the allegations were false and intended to damage the regulator's reputation."Contrary to allegations that Potraz did not follow due processes in issuing a licence to IMC Communications, these were followed," Dr. Machengete stated.According to Dr. Machengete, IMC Communications submitted its application on May 27, 2024. This triggered a comprehensive five-month evaluation process involving an eight-member licensing committee. The final approval was granted by Potraz's seven-member board of directors, and the ISP licence was officially issued on October 14, 2024."This five-month process followed due processes and regulatory compliance. The licence was neither expedited nor irregularly issued in any way," he said.Dr. Machengete also clarified that IMC Communications was granted a National ISP Licence, which costs US$50,000 for a 10-year period. He emphasized that this is the smallest public telecommunications licence and is open to all applicants who meet regulatory requirements.Responding to allegations that a US$10 million bribe was paid to secure the licence, Dr. Machengete dismissed the claim as "both illogical and defamatory.""Licensing decisions are made collectively through committee processes, with no individual having the authority to approve applications," he stated.Potraz urged the public to disregard misleading reports and reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and fair regulatory practices in Zimbabwe's telecommunications sector.