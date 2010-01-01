Latest News Editor's Choice


SA cops intercept 'Zimbabwe-bound' stolen Toyota Fortuner

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
South African police have intercepted a stolen Toyota Fortuner VX that was allegedly being smuggled into Zimbabwe, following an intelligence-driven anti-smuggling operation in Limpopo.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, confirmed that the vehicle was recovered on Tuesday, April 1, during a coordinated effort by multiple law enforcement agencies.

"An anti-smuggling operation was conducted along the N1 North, near Peter Mokaba Stadium, following intelligence regarding a stolen Toyota Fortuner VX that was travelling from Gauteng Province towards the Beitbridge Port of Entry," said Brigadier Mashaba.

The operation involved the Anti-Smuggling Unit, Polokwane Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC), and external partners from Tshimollo Security and Investigation, who monitored the suspect vehicle's movement.

"The vehicle was spotted travelling northbound on the N1 and was stopped for investigations," Mashaba stated.

Upon verification, authorities confirmed that the Toyota Fortuner had been reported stolen over the weekend in Pretoria Central.

"The driver, a 43-year-old South African male, was immediately arrested," he said.

The vehicle, valued at approximately R800,000, was seized as part of ongoing investigations into vehicle smuggling syndicates operating between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The suspect is set to appear before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Thursday, where he will face charges of possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.

Authorities have intensified anti-smuggling operations along the Beitbridge border to curb the illegal movement of stolen vehicles into Zimbabwe.

Source - The Herald
