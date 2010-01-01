4 Chitungwiza men in court over vehicle arson attacks

News / National

by Staff reporter

Four Chitungwiza men have appeared in court facing charges of malicious damage to property after allegedly setting vehicles on fire at various business premises in Harare and Goromonzi last Friday.Last Matarutse (40), Abel Jobe (47), Kizito Chinhanga (40), and Thomas Chanetsa (45) were arraigned separately before Harare magistrate Ms. Marehwanazvo Gofa. The court remanded them in custody until April 14 and advised them to apply for bail at the High Court.The court heard that Matarutse allegedly targeted IMC Communications at 42 Lanark Road, Avondale. Prosecutors say he drove his silver Toyota Corolla to the premises and set the vehicle on fire at the entrance gate, causing damage to the lighting system and a Starlink authorised dealer signpost.Jobe is accused of attempting to destroy Sano Complex in Goromonzi by setting his blue Nissan Sunny on fire at the premises. However, the fire did not cause significant damage.Chinhanga allegedly targeted Sakunda Holdings at 11 Argyle Road, Avondale, where he reportedly drove his blue Nissan X-Trail to the entrance and set it ablaze in an attempt to destroy the property.Chanetsa is accused of trying to burn down a DA Service Station at 486A Glenara Avenue, North Highlands. He allegedly drove his red Toyota Raum to the forecourt and set it on fire, but the blaze was extinguished before causing any damage.The motive behind the attacks remains unclear, and authorities are investigating whether the incidents were linked to a coordinated effort. Police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.The accused will remain in custody as the case progresses in court.