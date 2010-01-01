Latest News Editor's Choice


Wife scalds hubby with hot water over scotch cart dispute

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A man from Majere Village in Buhera is fighting for his life at Victoria Chitepo Hospital in Mutare after his wife scalded him with hot water during a dispute over the use of their scotch cart.

Munyaradzi Muchetu, who initially received treatment at Murambinda Hospital, sustained severe burns after his wife, Estery Gwenzi (34), allegedly attacked him on March 29 at their homestead.

Gwenzi has since been arraigned before the Buhera Magistrates Court, facing charges of attempted murder. She was not asked to plead when she appeared before magistrate Poterai Gwezhira and was remanded in custody. She is set to appear at the Rusape Regional Court on April 4.

According to the State, the dispute began after Muchetu's sister, Simbiso Muchetu, returned the couple's scotch cart to their homestead. A heated argument ensued between the couple, prompting them to summon Simbiso to mediate.

However, moments after Simbiso left, Gwenzi allegedly fetched a bucket of hot water and poured it over her husband, leaving him with serious burns.

Authorities are continuing investigations, and Muchetu remains under medical care as he battles for recovery.

Source - The Herald
