Chivayo in-laws' robber jailed for 30 years

by Staff reporter

One of the suspects involved in the armed robbery at businessman Wicknell Chivayo's in-laws' farm in Marondera has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to six counts of armed robbery.Bigboy Nampungo was convicted for his role in the robbery, in which US$85,558 and property worth US$3,900 were stolen.The case was prosecuted by Ms. Shambadzeni Fungura.Nampungo's sentencing serves as a strong warning against violent crimes, as authorities continue investigations to track down other suspects involved in the heist.