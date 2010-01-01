Latest News Editor's Choice


Chipezeze not get distracted by Scottland select snub

by Staff reporter
Veteran goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze has spoken out for the first time following his omission from Zimbabwe's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Benin and Nigeria last month.

Chipezeze, who has been in exceptional form for South African top-flight side Magesi FC, has already recorded 11 clean sheets in the Betway Premiership this season. However, despite his stellar performances, Warriors head coach Michael Nees opted to leave him out of the squad.

Instead, Nees stuck with Washington Arubi as his first-choice goalkeeper, while Martin Mapisa of MWOS FC and Brentford B's Marley Tavaziva served as backups.

In an interview with South African football publication FarPost.co.za, Chipezeze said he was not discouraged by the snub but rather motivated to continue proving himself.

"We all want to play for our different countries, but when it's not possible, we can only support those doing duty. Of course, I want to play for my country, but with the current situation, I am motivated to do more and keep more clean sheets," he said.

Chipezeze emphasized the importance of maintaining his form at club level.

"At this stage, I need to work hard and keep this momentum going to help my team. Not getting a national team call-up won't distract me. Instead, I'm confident and motivated to push harder. The level of competition this season has been very high, and that has contributed a lot to my performances. But it has not been a one-man effort—the whole team has made this possible. I know we will keep rising because we are working for it."

With the next round of World Cup qualifiers set for later this year, Chipezeze will be hoping his continued strong performances will earn him a place back in the Warriors squad.

Source - The Chronicle

