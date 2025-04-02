Latest News Editor's Choice


BCC commissions 4 refuse compactors

by Staff reporter
40 mins ago
The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) on Wednesday commissioned four new refuse compactors as part of efforts to improve waste collection and maintain cleanliness in the city.

The new trucks bring the city's total number of refuse compactors to 17, although officials say at least 30 are required to adequately service residential areas, industrial zones, businesses, and the city centre.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, BCC Director of Health Services Dr. Edwin Mzingwane emphasized the need for more refuse compactors to meet the growing demand for waste management services.


"To adequately service all areas in Bulawayo, we need at least 30 refuse compactors. The addition of these four trucks is a step forward, but there is still a gap that needs to be filled," said Dr. Mzingwane.

To address the shortfall, BCC has engaged private waste collection companies to assist in refuse collection, particularly in the western suburbs and the city centre.

The local authority has been working to improve waste management amid challenges such as aging equipment and illegal dumping. The commissioning of the new refuse compactors is expected to enhance efficiency in keeping Bulawayo clean.





Source - The Chronicle
More on: #BCC, #Compactors, #Refuse

