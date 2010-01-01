Mpilo fake doctor appeals against conviction

News / National

by Staff reporter

A man who masqueraded as a doctor in Bulawayo and operated at Mpilo Central Hospital while defrauding several people has launched an appeal against his conviction.Taurayi Prosper Vanhuvaone, who was found guilty of two counts of fraud, claims that police deceived him into pleading guilty by allegedly promising a non-custodial sentence and community service.His appeal is set to be heard on April 4, and the State has since subpoenaed additional witnesses as the trial continues.Vanhuvaone, who was previously out on bail, was remanded into custody after the State revoked his bail following his conviction. The case is being presided over by Bulawayo magistrate Mrs. Eva Matura.His arrest last year made headlines after internal investigations revealed that he had been operating undetected from an office within Mpilo Central Hospital for nearly two years. He allegedly also extended his fraudulent activities to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH), where he misrepresented himself as a medical practitioner.One of the key witnesses in the trial, Samantha Ziki, is a former girlfriend whom Vanhuvaone allegedly defrauded of US$1,600 in a botched nursing program scam. During cross-examination, Vanhuvaone accused Ziki of being a "bitter ex-girlfriend" who was making false allegations to get back at him.The State, represented by Mr. Samuel Mpofu, outlined how Vanhuvaone had falsely attended to patients at Mpilo Central Hospital on September 16 last year, prescribing drugs while pretending to be a qualified doctor.In addition to his fraudulent medical practice, Vanhuvaone has a prior conviction from 2022 for assault and malicious property damage. He was fined $70,000 for attacking two men he suspected of having a relationship with his then-girlfriend at a city lodge. He was also ordered to compensate one of the victims, whose property he damaged, to the tune of US$1,100.Vanhuvaone now awaits his next court appearance as he challenges his latest conviction.