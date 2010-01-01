Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa purges CIO Deputy Director-General?

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago
Zimbabwe's Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) Deputy Director-General, retired Brigadier-General Walter Tapfumaneyi, has reportedly been informed of his appointment as the country's next ambassador to Cuba.

His reassignment comes as President Emmerson Mnangagwa intensifies purges within the state security services as part of a broader strategy to consolidate power and prevent internal threats.

Tapfumaneyi's removal follows the recent dismissal of CIO Director-General Isaac Moyo, who was replaced by Fulton Mangwanya. Similarly, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga was replaced by Stephen Mutamba, while Zimbabwe National Army commander Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe was dismissed last week - moves widely interpreted as efforts to thwart potential dissent or another military intervention akin to the November 2017 coup.

Since coming to power, Mnangagwa has undertaken several purges of high-ranking security officials, with the latest round signaling a renewed focus on political survival and ensuring loyalty within key state institutions.

Tapfumaneyi has held several senior government positions, including permanent secretary in the Ministry of Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Former Political Detainees, and Restrictees. He has also served as principal director in the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and held various command roles in the Zimbabwe National Army.

His previous tenure in the CIO, between 2005 and 2009, saw him rise to the rank of assistant director. He holds a Master of Science in International Relations and a Master of Business Administration, among other qualifications.

His appointment to Cuba is seen as part of Mnangagwa's broader strategy of repositioning key figures from the security sector into diplomatic roles, effectively sidelining potential challengers while maintaining political control.

Source - online

