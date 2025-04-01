Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe govt procures breathalysers to use at roadblocks

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago
The Government of Zimbabwe is taking decisive steps to reduce the rising number of road traffic accidents caused by reckless and impaired driving. This includes the procurement of additional breathalysers for use at police roadblocks across the country. The initiative was revealed by Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Felix Mhona, during the 9th edition of the Road Safety Journalistic Awards ceremony held in Harare.

In a speech read on his behalf by Engineer David Jana, the Ministry's chief director for roads, Minister Mhona emphasized the importance of strict enforcement measures to enhance road safety. He noted that the Ministry of Home Affairs, in collaboration with the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ), is working to ensure the widespread implementation of breathalyser tests at roadblocks as part of an intensified effort to combat drunk driving.

Minister Mhona urged the public to support these efforts by reporting reckless driving and adhering to traffic regulations. He highlighted that the procurement of more breathalysers is crucial to the Government's commitment to ensuring road safety through effective enforcement.

Addressing the concerning issue of road traffic fatalities, Minister Mhona revealed alarming statistics from 2023 and 2024. In 2023, a total of 2,099 people lost their lives while 9,955 were injured in 51,924 road accidents. In 2024, the numbers were slightly lower, with 2,015 fatalities and 10,074 injuries from 52,288 accidents. These statistics underscore the critical need for sustained road safety awareness campaigns, better infrastructure, and stricter enforcement of traffic regulations.

Minister Mhona also pointed out the significant economic impact of road traffic accidents. He revealed that Zimbabwe loses an estimated $406 million annually due to road crashes, which accounts for nearly three percent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This financial loss, he argued, could otherwise be used to invest in schools, hospitals, and other crucial areas of economic development.

In response to the growing concern over road safety, the Government has introduced several new measures. Statutory Instrument 10 of 2025 has made it mandatory for drivers of public service vehicles to be at least 30 years old, ensuring that mature individuals are in charge of such vehicles to reduce the likelihood of reckless driving. Additionally, Statutory Instrument 118 of 2023 mandates the installation of speed-limiting and monitoring devices in public service vehicles, both passenger and goods-carrying.

Minister Mhona also emphasized the need to tackle corruption within the licensing and testing process. He warned that those involved in soliciting or offering bribes to obtain driver's licenses must be held accountable, as such corruption directly impacts road safety by enabling incompetent drivers to get behind the wheel.

The Minister called on the media to play a more active role in reporting road traffic accidents and highlighting driver errors, which he noted are the leading cause of road fatalities. While driver errors are the most common factor, he acknowledged that road safety issues can also involve pedestrians, cyclists, animal drovers, and passengers.

Minister Mhona's address made it clear that the Government is committed to reducing road traffic accidents and fatalities by implementing stricter measures, improving road safety awareness, and ensuring that all road users adhere to traffic laws. As Zimbabwe continues to tackle the challenges of road safety, the procurement of more breathalysers and other enforcement mechanisms are vital steps in the fight against reckless driving.

Source - The Herald

