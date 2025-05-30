Buy Zimbabwe completes nationwide research on consumer preferences

News / National

by Staff reporter

The nationwide Buy Zimbabwe research on consumer preferences for both emerging and established products has been successfully concluded, with researchers now processing the collected data. The study, which spanned five major geographical regions - Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare, and Masvingo - aimed to identify the most preferred products and brands among Zimbabwean consumers.In a statement, Select Research Project Manager Ms. Sarah Suruto described the study as one of the most extensive ever conducted. More than 7,000 questionnaires were completed, including responses from the Zimbabwean diaspora. She highlighted that a combination of online and physical surveys was used to gather data, ensuring a broad representation of consumer preferences."The response was extremely positive. We collected 5,000 physical questionnaires, while over 2,000 were submitted online. This is truly one of the largest research studies we have conducted, and we would like to thank the respondents for taking their time to provide their input," Suruto said.The study covered an extensive range of products and services, including agricultural produce, foodstuffs, beverages, cooking oil, detergents, alcohol, clothing, building materials, chemicals, and fertilizers. Additionally, it explored consumer preferences in electronics, hospitality, financial services, telecommunications, medical aid, and funeral assurance.Buy Zimbabwe CEO and Chairman Mr. Munyaradzi Hwengwere announced that the research findings would be officially unveiled at the prestigious Buy Zimbabwe Awards, now rebranded as the Zimbrands Awards, scheduled for May 30, 2025, in Harare."We are excited about the overwhelming response to this comprehensive study. Select Research is now processing the data, and a complete report is expected within two weeks. The results will be used to determine the winning products and brands at the Zimbrands Awards, and we are confident that they will accurately reflect market trends," said Hwengwere.The research was commissioned by Buy Zimbabwe in response to the rise of new products that are challenging long-standing consumer preferences. By deepening market knowledge and expanding the database of available products, the study aims to better understand the influence of market forces and pricing dynamics on consumer choices.Previously, award winners were determined through an adjudication committee, but with this research-driven approach, direct consumer feedback will now play a crucial role in selecting the country's top brands.Buy Zimbabwe remains dedicated to promoting locally made goods and services, ensuring greater market access for domestic products, and reinforcing the preference for Zimbabwean brands among consumers.