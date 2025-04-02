Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe central bank rubbishes reports on cash deposit box seizures

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has dismissed claims that it is targeting businesses and individuals holding cash in deposit boxes, following an article published in The Herald on April 2, 2025. The central bank clarified that while it remains concerned about the abuse of cash deposit boxes and the rise of shadow banking, it has no intention of confiscating funds from businesses or individuals.

In a statement, the RBZ reiterated its commitment to respecting property rights, emphasizing that safe deposit boxes are private property. The central bank assured the public that businesses and individuals who store money in these boxes will not be affected by any form of government intervention.

The clarification comes after concerns were raised regarding measures outlined in the February 6, 2025, Monetary Policy Statement, which addressed the risks associated with unregulated cash storage and informal banking practices. The RBZ stated that it encourages the use of formal banking channels but does not intend to forcibly interfere with private holdings.

To promote savings and financial security, the RBZ has introduced higher interest rates on deposits. The new rates stand at a minimum of 2.5% for USD savings deposits and 4% for time deposits, while ZiG deposits attract 5% for savings and 7.5% for time deposits. These measures aim to incentivize a culture of saving and ensure depositors benefit from holding funds in regulated financial institutions.

The RBZ also reaffirmed that it is actively working with the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe and Payment Systems Providers to reduce bank charges and enhance financial intermediation. The central bank assured the public that depositors’ funds remain secure, with strict supervision and surveillance in place to uphold confidence in the banking sector.

Reaffirming its stance, the RBZ urged businesses and individuals to embrace formal banking as a safer alternative amid rising incidences of robberies. However, it made clear that there will be no forced seizure of funds from cash deposit boxes, putting to rest speculation raised by the recent media report.

Source - byo24news
More on: #RBZ, #Cash, #Seizures

Comments


Must Read

Buy Zimbabwe completes nationwide research on consumer preferences

9 mins ago | 1 Views

The pitiful collapse of Geza's fantasy revolution

22 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe govt procures breathalysers to use at roadblocks

38 mins ago | 19 Views

Chiwenga's dilemma: The cost of loyalty in Zimbabwe's political chess

52 mins ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa purges CIO Deputy Director-General?

57 mins ago | 201 Views

Mpilo fake doctor appeals against conviction

1 hr ago | 34 Views

BCC commissions 4 refuse compactors

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Chipezeze not get distracted by Scottland select snub

1 hr ago | 38 Views

NetOne expands OneMoney to boost rural financial inclusion

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Chivayo in-laws' robber jailed for 30 years

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Wife scalds hubby with hot water over scotch cart dispute

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

4 Chitungwiza men in court over vehicle arson attacks

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

SA cops intercept 'Zimbabwe-bound' stolen Toyota Fortuner

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Potraz dismisses allegations of irregular ISP Licence award as 'baseless'

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa's security shake-up was a 'masterstroke'

3 hrs ago | 582 Views

Notorious Chiweshe Thief Jailed for 11 Years

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Man Jailed for Attacking Brother with Axe

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

3 arrested for murder of police sergeant in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Timothy Omotoso, co-accused found not guilty on all charges

7 hrs ago | 415 Views

SA's JSC recommends a Zimbabwean for Labour court appointment

7 hrs ago | 600 Views

Matabeleland condemns 'ruinous' Zanu-PF factionalism

8 hrs ago | 448 Views

Insiza North MP Farai Taruvinga to be buried in Filabusi

8 hrs ago | 473 Views

Jonathan Moyo distances self from viral 'Jonathan Mayo' article

8 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Mutsvangwa says Zimbabwe military is not a tool for personal power grabs

8 hrs ago | 850 Views

Bulawayo Investment Indaba kicks off

9 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zanu-PF hopes Pretoria and Washington find each other and mend relations

9 hrs ago | 166 Views

Bosso focus, fitness levels questioned

9 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa grooming Tagwirei for Presidency, says Geza

10 hrs ago | 909 Views

Mnangagwa's regime forces police officers to sign loyalty forms

10 hrs ago | 435 Views

Zambia president orders ministers to stop sleeping in cabinet

10 hrs ago | 329 Views

Bulawayo's infrastructural dilapidation fuels erratic water supplies

10 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwean charged over 'Marry Me murders' in South Africa

10 hrs ago | 383 Views

Mnangagwa's son Sean accused of plotting to frame Geza for terrorism

10 hrs ago | 749 Views

Mutsvangwa says security apparatus now in safe hands

10 hrs ago | 541 Views

US$400,000 tender lands ex-Harare officials in court

10 hrs ago | 110 Views

Man breaks into neighbour's house, demands sex

10 hrs ago | 343 Views

Zimbabwe community radios in financial distress

10 hrs ago | 46 Views

SA extends visa, permit deadline for Zimbabweans

10 hrs ago | 220 Views

Tagwirei to headline Bulawayo Metropolitan investment indaba

10 hrs ago | 61 Views

Matabeleland South Celebrates Monica Mkandla's achievement

10 hrs ago | 44 Views

'Killer' cop released on bail

10 hrs ago | 254 Views

Dairibord to start toll production in SA

10 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mutsvangwa leads Zimbabwean entrepreneurs on weeklong China tour

10 hrs ago | 81 Views

RBZ to swoop on currency hoarders

10 hrs ago | 330 Views

Tagwirei co-option will enrich ruling party, says Mutsvangwa

10 hrs ago | 87 Views

Geza motivated by financial selfish gains, says Tungwarara

10 hrs ago | 150 Views

Senate passes Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill

10 hrs ago | 72 Views

Warriors hopeful of hosting World Cup Qualifiers at NSS

10 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses social media claims of internal divisions

10 hrs ago | 53 Views