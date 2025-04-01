Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe police arrest 107 over anti-Mnangagwa protests

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of 107 people following Monday's anti-government mass action, a stayaway that saw pockets of unrest in some areas.

According to the police, those arrested were involved in violent and unsanctioned demonstrations, with most of the arrests occurring at Robert Gabriel Mugabe Square in Harare.

In a statement, the ZRP commended the general public for maintaining law and order, despite what they described as attempts by some individuals and groups to incite violence on March 31, 2025. The police assured the nation that the country remains peaceful and that officers will remain strategically deployed to ensure stability.

Authorities confirmed a few incidents of violence and malicious damage to property but emphasized that the overall security situation was under control.

The police also warned against social media mobilization for violent protests, urging citizens to ignore calls for unlawful gatherings and activities that may lead to looting or other crimes.

"The law will take its course on unruly elements who commit criminal acts under the guise of demonstrations," the ZRP stated.

As police continue to monitor the situation, the public is encouraged to report suspicious activities and to support efforts aimed at maintaining peace and security across the country.

Source - byo24news

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe central bank rubbishes reports on cash deposit box seizures

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Buy Zimbabwe completes nationwide research on consumer preferences

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

The pitiful collapse of Geza's fantasy revolution

3 hrs ago | 545 Views

Zimbabwe govt procures breathalysers to use at roadblocks

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Chiwenga's dilemma: The cost of loyalty in Zimbabwe's political chess

4 hrs ago | 482 Views

Mnangagwa purges CIO Deputy Director-General?

4 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Mpilo fake doctor appeals against conviction

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

BCC commissions 4 refuse compactors

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Chipezeze not get distracted by Scottland select snub

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

NetOne expands OneMoney to boost rural financial inclusion

6 hrs ago | 81 Views

Chivayo in-laws' robber jailed for 30 years

6 hrs ago | 372 Views

Wife scalds hubby with hot water over scotch cart dispute

6 hrs ago | 168 Views

4 Chitungwiza men in court over vehicle arson attacks

6 hrs ago | 200 Views

SA cops intercept 'Zimbabwe-bound' stolen Toyota Fortuner

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Potraz dismisses allegations of irregular ISP Licence award as 'baseless'

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa's security shake-up was a 'masterstroke'

6 hrs ago | 877 Views

Notorious Chiweshe Thief Jailed for 11 Years

6 hrs ago | 84 Views

Man Jailed for Attacking Brother with Axe

6 hrs ago | 84 Views

3 arrested for murder of police sergeant in Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Timothy Omotoso, co-accused found not guilty on all charges

10 hrs ago | 441 Views

SA's JSC recommends a Zimbabwean for Labour court appointment

11 hrs ago | 676 Views

Matabeleland condemns 'ruinous' Zanu-PF factionalism

11 hrs ago | 515 Views

Insiza North MP Farai Taruvinga to be buried in Filabusi

11 hrs ago | 515 Views

Jonathan Moyo distances self from viral 'Jonathan Mayo' article

11 hrs ago | 1565 Views

Mutsvangwa says Zimbabwe military is not a tool for personal power grabs

11 hrs ago | 915 Views

Zanu-PF hopes Pretoria and Washington find each other and mend relations

12 hrs ago | 167 Views

Bosso focus, fitness levels questioned

12 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mnangagwa grooming Tagwirei for Presidency, says Geza

13 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Mnangagwa's regime forces police officers to sign loyalty forms

13 hrs ago | 445 Views

Zambia president orders ministers to stop sleeping in cabinet

13 hrs ago | 339 Views

Bulawayo's infrastructural dilapidation fuels erratic water supplies

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwean charged over 'Marry Me murders' in South Africa

13 hrs ago | 392 Views

Mnangagwa's son Sean accused of plotting to frame Geza for terrorism

13 hrs ago | 788 Views

Mutsvangwa says security apparatus now in safe hands

13 hrs ago | 624 Views

US$400,000 tender lands ex-Harare officials in court

13 hrs ago | 118 Views

Man breaks into neighbour's house, demands sex

13 hrs ago | 372 Views

SA extends visa, permit deadline for Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 242 Views

'Killer' cop released on bail

13 hrs ago | 264 Views

RBZ to swoop on currency hoarders

13 hrs ago | 396 Views

Geza motivated by financial selfish gains, says Tungwarara

13 hrs ago | 154 Views

Mutsvangwa, wake up - Zimbabweans are not fooled!

23 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Geza faces backlash for missing protest he organised

01 Apr 2025 at 20:42hrs | 1430 Views

Tinashe Mugabe's DNA Show 'banned'

01 Apr 2025 at 20:41hrs | 3253 Views

An 80-year-old Geza should have known better! Thank you, citizens, for your wisdom!

01 Apr 2025 at 18:37hrs | 1396 Views

The war of liberation was not a walk in the park, lest we forget

01 Apr 2025 at 18:33hrs | 404 Views

If Zimbabweans want real change, it's time to pray for new leaders

01 Apr 2025 at 17:15hrs | 442 Views

Zimbabwe need an urgent reset of parenthood and economic models

01 Apr 2025 at 17:09hrs | 220 Views

Minister Tatenda Mavetera Calls for Unity Among Young Zimbabweans

01 Apr 2025 at 17:04hrs | 302 Views

Police deny claims woman at protest was undercover cop

01 Apr 2025 at 15:40hrs | 1346 Views