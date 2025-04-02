Peter Ndoro to hst new SABC show

News / National

by Staff reported

Seasoned news anchor Peter Ndoro is to host a new show that takes an insight on Africa.Peter will host the show with Asanda Beda - Africa Rising (6am to 9am) on SABC Channel Africa.In 2018 Ndoro took a break from presenting the evening news. He told management he was fatigued and they agreed on an indefinite break. This after an error during a Thursday evening newscast in which he announced the death of newly elected President Cyril Ramaphosa, instead of Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai.This week, the SABC confirmed the presenter has landed a new show. The SABC's Lydia Mtshali said: "Peter Ndoro has been at Channel Africa for more than a year. His show is Rise and Shine with co-host Asanda Beda."The show is about news and current affairs in Africa and the world. It touches on breaking news, up to date news and empowering stories."