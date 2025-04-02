News / National
Peter Ndoro to hst new SABC show
Seasoned news anchor Peter Ndoro is to host a new show that takes an insight on Africa.
Peter will host the show with Asanda Beda - Africa Rising (6am to 9am) on SABC Channel Africa.
In 2018 Ndoro took a break from presenting the evening news. He told management he was fatigued and they agreed on an indefinite break. This after an error during a Thursday evening newscast in which he announced the death of newly elected President Cyril Ramaphosa, instead of Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai.
This week, the SABC confirmed the presenter has landed a new show. The SABC's Lydia Mtshali said: "Peter Ndoro has been at Channel Africa for more than a year. His show is Rise and Shine with co-host Asanda Beda.
"The show is about news and current affairs in Africa and the world. It touches on breaking news, up to date news and empowering stories."
Source - TshisaLive