Trump unveils new global tariffs, Zimbabwe faces 18% reciprocal tax

News / National

by Staff reported

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday acted on his campaign promises to "build that wall" and announced a raft of tariffs targeting countries around the world, including some of America's closest trading partners, in a move that risks sparking a ruinous trade war.Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, the American commander-in-chief set out plans for most stinging import taxes, ranging from 10 per cent to more than 49 per cent on what he called "Liberation Day.""For decades, our country has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike," Trump said.The President reserved some of the heaviest blows for what he called the "nations that treat us badly," including 34 percent on goods from superpower rival China, 26 per cent on India, 24 percent on Japan and 20 percent on key ally the European Union.But the 78-year-old Republican — who held up a chart with a list of levies — said that he was "very kind" and so was only imposing half the amount that those countries taxed US exports.For the rest, Trump said he would impose a "baseline" tariff of 10 percent, including Britain."This is Liberation Day," Trump said, adding that it would "forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn, the day America's destiny was reclaimed."Sweeping auto tariffs of 25 percent that Trump announced last week are also due to take effect at 12:01 am Thursday.Here Is The List Of New Tariff Rates Trump DisplayedChina 34%European Union 20%Vietnam 46%Taiwan 32%Japan 24%India 26%South Korea 25%Thailand 36%Switzerland 31%Indonesia 32%Malaysia 24%Cambodia 49%United Kingdom 10%South Africa 30%Brazil 10%Bangladesh 37%Singapore 10%Israel 17%Philippines 17%Chile 10%Australia 10%Pakistan 29%Turkey 10%Sri Lanka 44%Colombia 10%Peru 10%Nicaragua 18%Norway 15%Costa Rica 10%Jordan 20%Dominican Republic 10%United Arab Emirates 10%New Zealand 10%Argentina 10%Guatemala 10%Madagascar 47%Myanmar (Burma) 44%Tunisia 28%Kazakhstan 27%Serbia 37%Egypt 10%Saudi Arabia 10%El Salvador 10%Cote D Ivoire 21%Laos 48%Botswana 37%Trinidad and Tobago 10%Morocco 10%Algeria 30%Oman 10%Uruguay 10%Bahamas 10%Lesotho 50%Ukraine 10%Bahrain 10%Qatar 10%Mauritius 40%Fiji 32%Iceland 10%Kenya 10%Liechtenstein 37%Guyana 38%Haiti 10%Bosnia and Herzegovina 35%Nigeria 14%Namibia 21%Brunei 24%Bolivia 10%Panama 10%Venezuela 15%North Macedonia 33%Ethiopia 10%Ghana 10%Moldova 31%Angola 32%Democratic Republic of the Congo 11%Jamaica 10%Mozambique 16%Paraguay 10%Zambia 17%Lebanon 10%Tanzania 10%Iraq 39%Georgia 10%Senegal 10%Azerbaijan 10%Cameroon 11%Uganda 10%Albania 10%Armenia 10%Neall 10%Sint Maarten 10%Falkland Islands 41%Gabon 10%Kuwait 10%Togo 10%Suriname 10%Belize 10%Papua New Guinea 10%Malawi 17%Liberia 10%British Virgin Islands 10%Afghanistan 10%Zimbabwe 18%Benin 10%Barbados 10%Monaco 10%Syria 41%Uzbekistan 10%Republic of the Congo 10%Djibouti 10%French Polynesia 10%Cayman Islands 10%Kosovo 10%Curacao 10%Vanuatu 22%Rwanda 10%Sierra Leone 10%Mongolia 10%San Marino 10%Antigua and Barbuda 10%Bermuda 10%Eswatini (Swaziland) 10%Marshall Islands 10%Saint Pierre and Miquelon 50%Saint Kitts and Nevis 10%Turkmenistan 10%Grenada 10%Sudan 10%Turks and Caicos Islands 10%Aruba 10%Montenegro 10%Saint Helena 10%Kyrgyzstan 10%Yemen 10%Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 10%Niter 10%Saint Lucia 10%Nauru 30%Equatorial Guinea 13%Iran 10%Libya 31%Samoa 10%Guinea 10%Timor-Leste 10%Montserrat 10%Chad 13%Mali 10%Maldives 10%Tajikistan 10%Cabo Verde 10%Burundi 10%Guadeloupe 10%Bhutan 10%Martinique Tonga 10%Mauritania 10%Dominica 10%Micronesia 10%Gambia 10%French Guiana 10%Christmas Island 10%Andorra 10%Central African Republic 10%Solomon Islands 10%Mayotte 10%Anguilla 10%Cocos (Keeling) Islands 10%Eritrea 10%Cook Islands 10%South Sudan 10%Comoros 10%Kiribati 10%Sao Tome and Principe 10%Norfolk Island 29%Gibraltar 10%Tuvalu 10%British Indian Ocean Territory 10%Tokelau 10%Guinea-Bissau 10%Svalbard and Jan Mayen 10%Heard and McDonald Islands 10%Reunion 37%