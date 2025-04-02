Brother assaults sister over boyfriend

News / National

by Staff reported

A Harare woman has been granted a protection order against her brother after she accused him of assaulting and verbally abusing her over a dispute at their parents' home.Jacqueline Fofo approached the Harare Civil Court seeking legal protection from her brother, Steward Zhuwaki, whom she accused of repeated abuse and threats. The altercation erupted after Zhuwaki discovered his sister with a boyfriend at their parents' residence.Fofo told the court that Zhuwaki physically assaulted her, leaving her injured. She recounted that she was unable to defend herself as her brother was much stronger than her. The incident, which occurred in front of her boyfriend, left her deeply embarrassed."He assaults me, and I could not fight him back because he is powerful," she stated in court. "He is threatening to chase me out of the house, which is not his."In addition to physical violence, Fofo claimed that Zhuwaki verbally abused her, calling her derogatory names in the presence of her boyfriend."Zhuwaki calls me a prostitute and a useless woman. He used many obscene words," she testified, emphasizing that she wanted the court to order him to leave her alone.Zhuwaki, in his defense, did not deny the allegations but insisted that his actions were an attempt to discipline his sister."I only want my sister to be responsible and not to misbehave," he argued, justifying his intervention after finding her with a man in the house.After hearing both parties, Presiding Magistrate Ms. Meenal Narotam ruled in favor of Fofo, granting her a protection order. The court ordered Zhuwaki to refrain from any further verbal or physical abuse towards his sister, ensuring her safety and well-being.