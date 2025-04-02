Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

2 Bulawayo cop killers shot dead

by Staff reported
3 hrs ago | Views
Two suspects were shot dead while three others were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a police officer attending a crime scene in Tshabalala suburb, Bulawayo.

The deceased suspects, Sipho Ncube (24) and Dumisani Ndlovu (32), attempted to evade arrest, resulting in a shootout with police detectives along Harrow Street, Sauerstown, on Sunday. They later succumbed to gunshot wounds at United Bulawayo Hospitals.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests and the shootout, linking the suspects to a series of armed robberies.

"Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police's press statement released on March 28, 2025, regarding the shooting of Sergeant Abel Masava in Sizinda, Bulawayo. The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Mandlenkosi Albert Munangati (26), Clifford Desmond Nare (33), and Thabo Dube (24) in connection with the murder case. The firearm used to kill the police officer has been recovered from the robbers," said Comm Nyathi.

He further stated that the suspects were linked to multiple armed robberies that occurred between April 22, 2024, and March 28, 2025.

On March 30, 2025, detectives received intelligence linking a Honda Fit vehicle (registration number AGG 8380) to the murder case and a series of armed robberies. Tracking the vehicle led to Munangati's arrest, who then implicated his accomplices, resulting in their capture and the recovery of five firearms: a National Browning pistol, a Blow F92 Blank pellet gun, a Long Rifle 12GA, a Vizor Pistol, a shotgun, and a sword.

Ncube and Ndlovu attempted to escape during the operation, leading to a gunfight with police, which resulted in their deaths.

The suspects are believed to be responsible for at least 25 armed robbery cases, including an incident on December 28, 2024, at a New Luveve supermarket, where cash and three cellphones were stolen, and a robbery on February 10, 2025, at a Kelvin North funeral parlour, where they took US$3,608, R21,130, and a cellphone. They were also involved in a March 2, 2025, service station robbery at Nketa Drive and Rangemore Road, where they stole a shotgun and a cellphone.

Comm Nyathi emphasized that investigations revealed the gang targeted service stations, liquor outlets, supermarkets, funeral parlours, and gas operators.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police applauds the public for providing valuable information that led to the arrests. The public is encouraged to continue reporting crimes via the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631, WhatsApp on 0712 800 197, or at any nearest police station. The police remain committed to fighting robbery syndicates, and the law will take its course without fear or favour," said Comm Nyathi.

Source - the herald
More on: #Cop, #Murder, #Killers

Comments


Must Read

Judge condemns inhumane prison conditions

1 hr ago | 125 Views

The abuse of freedoms and upending of Constitutional order

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Geza announces plan to table Mnangagwa impeachment

2 hrs ago | 575 Views

Eddie Cross says corruption poses major threat to Mnangagwa's leadership

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mnangagwa's mental health is impairing his leadership, says Geza

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

2 women arrested for baby trafficking

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwean forward breaks into Portuguese topflight league

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

MPs push for legislation to protect vendors

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Bulawayo man sentenced to 10 years for carjacking and assault

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

ZITF makes key appointments

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

BCC sinks US$600,000 on 4 refuse compactors

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mystery over council's vanished US$4,5m loan deepens

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies campaign in Glen View

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe's tourism sector records growth

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimra's digital transformation boosts taxpayer engagement and compliance

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

New e-passport centres set to enhance service delivery

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimra targets US$7.155 billion in 2025 revenue collection drive

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

Brother assaults sister over boyfriend

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Trump unveils new global tariffs, Zimbabwe faces 18% reciprocal tax

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Peter Ndoro to hst new SABC show

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

R40,000 fine for Zimbabwean man who tried to smuggle cigarettes

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

South Africa's GNU at risk after parliament backs budget

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest 107 over anti-Mnangagwa protests

16 hrs ago | 561 Views

Zimbabwe central bank rubbishes reports on cash deposit box seizures

16 hrs ago | 772 Views

Buy Zimbabwe completes nationwide research on consumer preferences

16 hrs ago | 158 Views

The pitiful collapse of Geza's fantasy revolution

16 hrs ago | 1666 Views

Zimbabwe govt procures breathalysers to use at roadblocks

17 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chiwenga's dilemma: The cost of loyalty in Zimbabwe's political chess

17 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Mnangagwa purges CIO Deputy Director-General?

17 hrs ago | 3788 Views

Mpilo fake doctor appeals against conviction

17 hrs ago | 280 Views

BCC commissions 4 refuse compactors

17 hrs ago | 110 Views

Chipezeze not get distracted by Scottland select snub

17 hrs ago | 284 Views

NetOne expands OneMoney to boost rural financial inclusion

19 hrs ago | 129 Views

Chivayo in-laws' robber jailed for 30 years

19 hrs ago | 538 Views

Wife scalds hubby with hot water over scotch cart dispute

19 hrs ago | 331 Views

4 Chitungwiza men in court over vehicle arson attacks

19 hrs ago | 285 Views

SA cops intercept 'Zimbabwe-bound' stolen Toyota Fortuner

19 hrs ago | 330 Views

Potraz dismisses allegations of irregular ISP Licence award as 'baseless'

19 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa's security shake-up was a 'masterstroke'

19 hrs ago | 2075 Views

Notorious Chiweshe Thief Jailed for 11 Years

19 hrs ago | 151 Views

Man Jailed for Attacking Brother with Axe

19 hrs ago | 148 Views

3 arrested for murder of police sergeant in Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 1249 Views

Timothy Omotoso, co-accused found not guilty on all charges

23 hrs ago | 494 Views

SA's JSC recommends a Zimbabwean for Labour court appointment

23 hrs ago | 817 Views

Matabeleland condemns 'ruinous' Zanu-PF factionalism

23 hrs ago | 699 Views

Insiza North MP Farai Taruvinga to be buried in Filabusi

24 hrs ago | 648 Views

Jonathan Moyo distances self from viral 'Jonathan Mayo' article

24 hrs ago | 1926 Views

Mutsvangwa says Zimbabwe military is not a tool for personal power grabs

24 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Zanu-PF hopes Pretoria and Washington find each other and mend relations

02 Apr 2025 at 10:12hrs | 192 Views