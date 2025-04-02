2 Bulawayo cop killers shot dead

News / National

by Staff reported

Two suspects were shot dead while three others were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a police officer attending a crime scene in Tshabalala suburb, Bulawayo.The deceased suspects, Sipho Ncube (24) and Dumisani Ndlovu (32), attempted to evade arrest, resulting in a shootout with police detectives along Harrow Street, Sauerstown, on Sunday. They later succumbed to gunshot wounds at United Bulawayo Hospitals.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests and the shootout, linking the suspects to a series of armed robberies."Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police's press statement released on March 28, 2025, regarding the shooting of Sergeant Abel Masava in Sizinda, Bulawayo. The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Mandlenkosi Albert Munangati (26), Clifford Desmond Nare (33), and Thabo Dube (24) in connection with the murder case. The firearm used to kill the police officer has been recovered from the robbers," said Comm Nyathi.He further stated that the suspects were linked to multiple armed robberies that occurred between April 22, 2024, and March 28, 2025.On March 30, 2025, detectives received intelligence linking a Honda Fit vehicle (registration number AGG 8380) to the murder case and a series of armed robberies. Tracking the vehicle led to Munangati's arrest, who then implicated his accomplices, resulting in their capture and the recovery of five firearms: a National Browning pistol, a Blow F92 Blank pellet gun, a Long Rifle 12GA, a Vizor Pistol, a shotgun, and a sword.Ncube and Ndlovu attempted to escape during the operation, leading to a gunfight with police, which resulted in their deaths.The suspects are believed to be responsible for at least 25 armed robbery cases, including an incident on December 28, 2024, at a New Luveve supermarket, where cash and three cellphones were stolen, and a robbery on February 10, 2025, at a Kelvin North funeral parlour, where they took US$3,608, R21,130, and a cellphone. They were also involved in a March 2, 2025, service station robbery at Nketa Drive and Rangemore Road, where they stole a shotgun and a cellphone.Comm Nyathi emphasized that investigations revealed the gang targeted service stations, liquor outlets, supermarkets, funeral parlours, and gas operators."The Zimbabwe Republic Police applauds the public for providing valuable information that led to the arrests. The public is encouraged to continue reporting crimes via the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631, WhatsApp on 0712 800 197, or at any nearest police station. The police remain committed to fighting robbery syndicates, and the law will take its course without fear or favour," said Comm Nyathi.