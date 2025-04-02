New e-passport centres set to enhance service delivery

News / National

by Staff reported

THE Mutare e-passport enrolment centre has been completed and is poised to open to the public shortly.This development comes as the Government plans to establish two additional centres in Masvingo and Beitbridge in the near future.Additionally, an international e-passport centre in Zambia is also in progress, with work expected to commence before mid-year.Registrar-General Henry Machiri confirmed that while the Mutare centre was initially scheduled for completion in the first quarter of the year, delays due to resource constraints had affected the timeline."The structure is now complete, and what is now outstanding are issues such as electricity connection. It is set to be opened any time from now," he said.Focus has shifted to the upcoming centres in Masvingo and Beitbridge, with plans to begin work as soon as resources are available."The Mutare office is now complete. It was supposed to be completed during the first quarter of this year. However, because of lack of resources, timelines were pushed back."The structure is now complete and what is now outstanding are issues such as electricity connection. It is set to be opened any time from now. Focus has also shifted to Masvingo and Beitbridge and once resources are availed, work will also begin in these areas."In terms of international centres, we are working one at a time. Work is underway for the one in Zambia and by May this year we would have made considerable progress," said Mr Machiri.Furthermore, London and New York have been identified as locations for e-passport offices aimed at serving Zimbabweans in the diaspora.Last year, the Government successfully opened an e-passport centre at the Zimbabwean consulate in Johannesburg, South Africa.These initiatives are part of the Government's efforts to decentralise passport services and enhance convenience for Zimbabweans worldwide.In its 2025 national budget, the Government allocated resources for renovations of major chanceries, including those in London.Additional funds have been earmarked for renovating embassies in Nigeria and Germany.The Minister for Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube, said ongoing construction works at various institutional buildings, including embassies, will prioritise boosting morale and improving service delivery.To date, at least 14 passport offices have been established nationwide, with over 100 000 e-passports issued since their introduction in January 2022.