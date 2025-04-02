Zimra's digital transformation boosts taxpayer engagement and compliance

News / National

by Staff reported

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra)'s digital transformation is revolutionizing the country's tax landscape, with new registrations on the recently introduced Tax and Revenue Management System (TaRMS) surging by 116 percent since its launch in December 2023.TaRMS, which replaced the previously troubled e-service system, has achieved a 100 percent uptime, significantly improving taxpayer engagement and streamlining tax processes.Zimra Commissioner-General, Ms. Regina Chinamasa, on Monday hailed the system as a game-changer that is fundamentally reshaping how businesses and individuals interact with the tax authority."Zimra remains committed to leveraging technology to enhance service delivery, and TaRMS is at the forefront of this transformation," she said. "In the past year and a half, TaRMS recorded a 116 percent increase in taxpayer registrations, demonstrating its widespread adoption and effectiveness."Ms. Chinamasa highlighted that the system's impact extends beyond registration figures. "TaRMS has ushered in a new era of convenience and efficiency. All tax returns are now submitted online, eliminating the need for cumbersome manual processes. For those without internet access, Zimra's nationwide kiosks ensure no one is left behind."TaRMS was designed to foster voluntary compliance while simplifying tax management. The system includes functions such as taxpayer registration, tax return processing, tax payments, and debt management. By addressing previous challenges—including difficulties in filing returns, data integrity concerns, and cumbersome tax payment and refund processes—it has significantly enhanced tax compliance and trade facilitation.Ms. Chinamasa noted that the system has streamlined registration through integrated validation, reducing errors and duplication. "Real-time data updates maintain the integrity of taxpayer information, ensuring accuracy and transparency. The system's self-service platforms empower taxpayers to manage accounts, update details, and view ledgers 24/7, significantly reducing the need for physical visits."A key innovation of TaRMS is the automated processing of ITF263 (Tax Clearance Certificates), eliminating delays and improving efficiency. The system has also successfully registered 637 tax agents, enhancing professional engagement within the tax ecosystem."The integrated payment systems ensure secure and accurate allocation of payments, fostering trust and transparency. TaRMS is not just a transactional tool; it's a robust digital infrastructure supporting national revenue management and taxpayer engagement," said Ms. Chinamasa.She further emphasized that TaRMS was built on a foundation of strong cybersecurity to safeguard sensitive taxpayer data. The system’s 100 percent uptime demonstrates its reliability and its ability to handle peak return submissions, with 24/7 accessibility and real-time account management."TaRMS is more than just a software upgrade; it's a paradigm shift, signaling Zimra's dedication to modernizing tax administration and fostering a more efficient and transparent tax environment for all Zimbabweans," she added.Zimra’s continued focus on digital transformation is expected to further improve compliance, enhance service delivery, and ultimately contribute to the country's economic growth.