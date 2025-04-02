Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe's tourism sector records growth

Zimbabwe's tourism sector continues to be a key driver of economic growth, with the country recording approximately 1.5 million arrivals in the first quarter of the year. Of these, 70 percent were returning residents from the diaspora, underscoring the strong ties between Zimbabwe and its citizens living abroad.

Speaking at the First Lady Dr. Auxillia Mnangagwa's provincial Traditional Cookout Competition at Masvingo Polytechnic, Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Babra Rwodzi emphasized the sector's vital role in the economy. She noted that tourism contributes over 12 percent to the national gross domestic product and has seen remarkable growth in international arrivals.

Rwodzi credited the First Lady for Zimbabwe's resurgence as a premier tourist destination. She highlighted that the Traditional Cookout Competition, which is now an annual event, has been instrumental in promoting gastronomy tourism. Since the United Nations Regional Forum on Gastronomy for Africa was held in Victoria Falls last year, Zimbabwe has witnessed an increase in international tourist arrivals. The UN Tourism endorsement has strengthened the country's reputation, and plans are underway for Air Zimbabwe to introduce traditional meals on its flights as part of efforts to market Zimbabwean cuisine globally.

This year's cookout competition took a more inclusive approach, allowing participation from people with disabilities and encouraging men to showcase their culinary skills. Minister Rwodzi praised this initiative, saying it aligns with President Mnangagwa's vision of leaving no one and no place behind. Participants were urged to use their newly acquired skills to provide catering services at hospitals, funerals, and weddings.

Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira echoed Rwodzi's sentiments, stating that the competition provided a platform to celebrate the province's diverse culinary traditions. He commended the First Lady for pioneering the initiative, which has significantly contributed to the growth of Zimbabwe's gastronomy industry by creating employment opportunities and boosting household incomes.

The cookout competitions have also revived interest in traditional grains, promoting healthier eating habits while preserving the country's cultural heritage. Since their inception in 2019, these events have been implemented under the leadership of the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry in collaboration with provincial authorities and other government ministries.

At this year's provincial competition, Courage Chirambadare from Masvingo District won in the people with disabilities category, while Masvingo Polytechnic's Dorcas Chikondere took first place in the students' category. Julius Musangeya from Clevers Hotel emerged victorious in the professional chefs' category. The national finals are set for May 25, where top culinary talents from across the country will compete.

