Zanu-PF intensifies campaign in Glen View

News / National

by Staff reported

Zanu-PF has ramped up its campaign efforts in Glen View South as the party prepares for a decisive by-election on April 12. With all structures mobilized, teams have been deployed for roadshows and door-to-door campaigns to secure victory for the party's candidate.Speaking at a Community Engagement Meeting in Glen View, Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe emphasized that service delivery remains a top priority under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration. He assured residents that the government is committed to improving living standards through various developmental programs, including road rehabilitation and access to clean water.Garwe announced that all long-term residents in council-owned houses would soon receive title deeds, allowing them to own their homes outright. He instructed residents to stop paying rent immediately, stating that past payments were sufficient to justify ownership. He also highlighted ongoing efforts to improve waste management, with Geo Pomona currently collecting refuse across Harare to maintain cleanliness.President Mnangagwa's initiatives, such as the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP) and the Presidential Borehole Scheme, were praised for their direct impact on communities. Garwe also warned municipal police against harassing vendors and housing cooperatives, promising that a new market and a furniture wholesale hub would be constructed in Glen View's Area 8.In a show of party unity, Garwe criticized former Zanu-PF Central Committee member Blessed Runesu Geza for his alleged disrespect towards President Mnangagwa and urged party members to remain loyal and avoid division.Special Advisor on Investments to the President, Dr. Paul Tungwarara, revealed that US$200,000 had been disbursed under the Presidential Revolving Fund to support local entrepreneurs in Glen View. He emphasized that the loans were accessible to all residents, providing financial assistance to both startup businesses and existing enterprises.Meanwhile, National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha officiated the handover of solar-powered boreholes and electricity systems in Glen View. As part of the Presidential Borehole Scheme, the initiative aims to alleviate water shortages and improve residents' quality of life. Machacha reiterated that such projects align with Zimbabwe's Vision 2030 goal of achieving a prosperous upper-middle-income economy.Zanu-PF's candidate, Tsitsi Tranquillity Tawomhera, expressed confidence in securing victory, attributing her optimism to the government's extensive developmental programs. She stated that Zanu-PF's actions, rather than force, would win the people's trust and votes."We are not going to rule by force. We are going to rule by winning the hearts of the people through our actions. Look at what Zanu-PF under the New Dispensation is doing," Tawomhera said.She is set to contest against four other candidates, including independents Tungamirai Madzokere, Tonderai Chakaredza, and George Makwangwaidze, as well as Perpetua Mukanda of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA). Tawomhera expressed confidence that voters would correct their 2023 election choices by supporting Zanu-PF in the upcoming by-election.Residents have welcomed the government's interventions, with Glen View resident Mrs. Noreen Pedro expressing her gratitude. She pledged her support for President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF, citing improved electricity reliability and the provision of clean water as key reasons for her decision."I pledge my full support to the President. I want to say to him, fear not, we are behind you. We thank you for giving us reliable electricity. We will no longer experience power cuts," Pedro said.With just days remaining before the by-election, Zanu-PF is pushing to consolidate support in Glen View South, hoping to secure yet another electoral victory.