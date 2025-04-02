Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mystery over council's vanished US$4,5m loan deepens

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A forensic audit has revealed that Harare City Council's US$4.5 million loan to Harare Quarry Private Limited was advanced without a formal agreement, raising concerns over governance and financial mismanagement. The council was also not listed as a shareholder in the quarry company, with records showing that two former council employees were registered as shareholders instead.

The special audit, conducted by Parker Randall Chartered Accountants, covered the period from December 1, 2017, to June 30, 2019. It found that when the loan was granted, Harare Quarry's listed shareholders were then Chamber Secretary Josephine Ncube and former Director of Works Philip Mabingo-PFukwa. Statutory documents filed with the Registrar of Companies in August 2016 confirmed their ownership, contradicting claims that the quarry was a fully owned subsidiary of the city council.

Further revelations showed that Harare Quarry had been operating in secrecy, failing to declare its revenue, profits, or dividends to the city since 2018. It was also discovered that for nearly a year, salaries totaling US$56,000 may have been paid to ghost workers. Millions of dollars in transactions lacked supporting documents such as payment vouchers, making it impossible to verify how the funds were used.

The audit noted that without a formal loan agreement, the city council exposed itself to legal risks. Agreements between separate entities, even those related to the council, should include repayment terms, interest rates, and other conditions. The absence of such an agreement leaves room for potential disputes and misappropriation of funds.

Legal experts have warned that Harare City Council risks losing control over its subsidiary companies, as evidence suggests that multiple entities, including Harare Quarry and Rufaro Marketing, are registered in the names of individuals rather than the council itself. The audit found that Ncube and Mabingo-PFukwa each took one share out of the company's authorized 20,000 shares.

The financial mismanagement extended beyond ownership concerns. The audit established that from December 2017 to October 2018, there were no payroll summaries, increasing the risk of payments being made to non-existent employees. Additionally, payments totaling US$4.56 million were made without any corresponding vouchers, raising further suspicions about possible corruption.

In response to these revelations, Harare residents have criticized the city council for failing to follow proper procedures. Some have questioned why no arrests have been made in connection with the case, despite the irregularities being known for years. An anonymous accountant suggested that the lack of documentation makes investigations difficult, as authorities must rely on alternative evidence such as witness statements and bank records.

Reuben Akili, the director of the Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA), described the scandal as just the "tip of the iceberg" in terms of the looting of council resources. He pointed out that those responsible for reclaiming mismanaged council institutions are often the same individuals seeking personal gain.

Despite a 2021 recommendation to update Harare Quarry's records to reflect the city council as a shareholder, this has yet to be implemented. Checks with the Registrar of Companies last week confirmed that nearly four years later, the ownership structure remains unchanged.

Former Director of Works Mabingo-PFukwa has denied any current association with Harare Quarry, claiming that he relinquished his shares a year ago. However, no official proof of this transaction has been provided. Efforts to obtain a comment from Josephine Ncube were unsuccessful, as her phone went unanswered.

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has insisted that Harare Quarry remains under council ownership and that the individuals listed as shareholders were merely "nominal" figures. He described the statutory documents as "a mere piece of paper" that does not alter the reality of council ownership. According to him, the company listed under the two individuals has since become defunct, and the quarry remains under the city council's control.

Mayor Mafume also dismissed concerns over the absence of a loan agreement, arguing that since Harare Quarry is a subsidiary of the city council, drafting a formal agreement would have been unnecessary. However, the audit report indicated that the quarry's management attempted to obtain loan agreement documents from the council but was unsuccessful, leaving the funds unused for several months.

The mayor also revealed that the case has been reported to the police for investigation. National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi could not confirm or deny this, stating that he needed to verify the matter with other departments.

Legal experts have cautioned that registering council subsidiaries in the names of individuals without clear legal safeguards creates potential risks. Mayor Mafume acknowledged that the process of correcting the shareholding structure is ongoing, with a resolution passed to address the matter.

Despite assurances that action is being taken, many residents remain skeptical, pointing to years of inaction and a lack of accountability in addressing financial mismanagement within Harare City Council.

Source - the herald
More on: #Mystery, #Loan, #HArare

Comments


Must Read

Judge condemns inhumane prison conditions

1 hr ago | 134 Views

The abuse of freedoms and upending of Constitutional order

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Geza announces plan to table Mnangagwa impeachment

2 hrs ago | 604 Views

Eddie Cross says corruption poses major threat to Mnangagwa's leadership

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mnangagwa's mental health is impairing his leadership, says Geza

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

2 women arrested for baby trafficking

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwean forward breaks into Portuguese topflight league

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

MPs push for legislation to protect vendors

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Bulawayo man sentenced to 10 years for carjacking and assault

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

ZITF makes key appointments

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

BCC sinks US$600,000 on 4 refuse compactors

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies campaign in Glen View

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe's tourism sector records growth

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimra's digital transformation boosts taxpayer engagement and compliance

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

New e-passport centres set to enhance service delivery

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimra targets US$7.155 billion in 2025 revenue collection drive

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

2 Bulawayo cop killers shot dead

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Brother assaults sister over boyfriend

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Trump unveils new global tariffs, Zimbabwe faces 18% reciprocal tax

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

Peter Ndoro to hst new SABC show

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

R40,000 fine for Zimbabwean man who tried to smuggle cigarettes

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

South Africa's GNU at risk after parliament backs budget

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest 107 over anti-Mnangagwa protests

16 hrs ago | 564 Views

Zimbabwe central bank rubbishes reports on cash deposit box seizures

16 hrs ago | 775 Views

Buy Zimbabwe completes nationwide research on consumer preferences

16 hrs ago | 159 Views

The pitiful collapse of Geza's fantasy revolution

16 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Zimbabwe govt procures breathalysers to use at roadblocks

17 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chiwenga's dilemma: The cost of loyalty in Zimbabwe's political chess

17 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Mnangagwa purges CIO Deputy Director-General?

17 hrs ago | 3813 Views

Mpilo fake doctor appeals against conviction

17 hrs ago | 280 Views

BCC commissions 4 refuse compactors

17 hrs ago | 110 Views

Chipezeze not get distracted by Scottland select snub

17 hrs ago | 285 Views

NetOne expands OneMoney to boost rural financial inclusion

19 hrs ago | 129 Views

Chivayo in-laws' robber jailed for 30 years

19 hrs ago | 539 Views

Wife scalds hubby with hot water over scotch cart dispute

19 hrs ago | 332 Views

4 Chitungwiza men in court over vehicle arson attacks

19 hrs ago | 285 Views

SA cops intercept 'Zimbabwe-bound' stolen Toyota Fortuner

19 hrs ago | 330 Views

Potraz dismisses allegations of irregular ISP Licence award as 'baseless'

19 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa's security shake-up was a 'masterstroke'

19 hrs ago | 2098 Views

Notorious Chiweshe Thief Jailed for 11 Years

19 hrs ago | 153 Views

Man Jailed for Attacking Brother with Axe

19 hrs ago | 149 Views

3 arrested for murder of police sergeant in Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Timothy Omotoso, co-accused found not guilty on all charges

23 hrs ago | 494 Views

SA's JSC recommends a Zimbabwean for Labour court appointment

23 hrs ago | 817 Views

Matabeleland condemns 'ruinous' Zanu-PF factionalism

24 hrs ago | 704 Views

Insiza North MP Farai Taruvinga to be buried in Filabusi

24 hrs ago | 650 Views

Jonathan Moyo distances self from viral 'Jonathan Mayo' article

24 hrs ago | 1926 Views

Mutsvangwa says Zimbabwe military is not a tool for personal power grabs

02 Apr 2025 at 10:53hrs | 1241 Views

Zanu-PF hopes Pretoria and Washington find each other and mend relations

02 Apr 2025 at 10:12hrs | 192 Views