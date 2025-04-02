ZITF makes key appointments

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company has announced two key appointments aimed at advancing its strategic vision and strengthening its position in the exhibition industry.According to ZITF, Ms Doreen Dzamatira has been appointed as Sales and Relationships Manager, while Mr Thandolwenkosi Nkomo will serve as Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager.Both appointments take effect from April 1.In a statement, ZITF welcomed Ms Dzamatira, emphasising her role in driving business growth and enhancing client engagement:"We warmly welcome Ms Dzamatira to her new role at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company, where she will continue to drive revenue growth and business development, cultivate lasting customer relationships, and play a key role in launching innovative events and initiatives that enhance the company's presence in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector."The company also stressed Mr Nkomo's expertise and the impact he is expected to have on the organisation's marketing and communication strategies:"He brings with him a wealth of experience in media relations, community engagement, crisis communications, and stakeholder relationship building—assets he will use to elevate the ZITF Company's marketing and corporate communications."These appointments align with ZITF's broader strategy to enhance its market influence and expand its footprint in the MICE industry.