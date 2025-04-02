Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MPs push for legislation to protect vendors

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Members of Parliament have launched a renewed call for legislative measures to protect the livelihoods of vendors, following concerns over the frequent confiscation of their goods by law enforcement authorities.

Norton legislator Richard Tsvangirai (CCC) spearheaded a motion highlighting the crucial role informal traders play in Zimbabwe's economy. He emphasized that vendors contribute significantly to economic development, particularly in urban areas, by providing affordable goods and services to communities. Tsvangirai argued that the state has an obligation to support vendors and empower them rather than hinder their business activities.

"The State has an obligation to provide support to its citizens and in particular to empower vendors rather than impede their developmental activities," Tsvangirai said in his motion. "We are concerned at the loss of vendors' merchandise, which is usually confiscated by local authorities, and the loss of trading spaces, which deprives them of their livelihoods."

Tsvangirai further expressed concern over the lack of protective legislation for vendors, who are often left vulnerable to arbitrary confiscation of their goods. "I call upon this House to enact legislation that designates vending zones, provides for a vendor registration process, and protects against arbitrary confiscation of vendors' merchandise," he added.

This motion comes in the wake of recent tensions between the government and vendors. There were earlier threats by the government to launch a crackdown against informal traders, with plans to force them off the streets and out of the central business districts. However, the government has since backtracked on these plans, with reports suggesting that the crackdown could have sparked widespread protests.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa met with vendors at State House last week, with Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe stressing the importance of dialogue to resolve the issue.

Chiredzi Central legislator Ropa Makumire voiced sympathy for the challenges faced by vendors, highlighting the mistreatment many endure. "The issue of ill-treatment of vendors in some places in the country is so touching, especially looking at the problems they encounter," Makumire said.

Tensions between vendors and municipal police have escalated in some areas, with reports of violent clashes where informal traders have fought back against law enforcement attempts to remove them from unauthorized locations.

Despite the threats of eviction, vendors have continued to operate from undesignated spaces, with many defiant in the face of pressure. The government's reluctance to proceed with aggressive measures has raised concerns about potential unrest among the informal sector.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Judge condemns inhumane prison conditions

1 hr ago | 135 Views

The abuse of freedoms and upending of Constitutional order

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Geza announces plan to table Mnangagwa impeachment

2 hrs ago | 604 Views

Eddie Cross says corruption poses major threat to Mnangagwa's leadership

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Mnangagwa's mental health is impairing his leadership, says Geza

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

2 women arrested for baby trafficking

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwean forward breaks into Portuguese topflight league

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Bulawayo man sentenced to 10 years for carjacking and assault

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

ZITF makes key appointments

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

BCC sinks US$600,000 on 4 refuse compactors

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mystery over council's vanished US$4,5m loan deepens

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies campaign in Glen View

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe's tourism sector records growth

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimra's digital transformation boosts taxpayer engagement and compliance

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

New e-passport centres set to enhance service delivery

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimra targets US$7.155 billion in 2025 revenue collection drive

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

2 Bulawayo cop killers shot dead

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Brother assaults sister over boyfriend

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Trump unveils new global tariffs, Zimbabwe faces 18% reciprocal tax

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Peter Ndoro to hst new SABC show

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

R40,000 fine for Zimbabwean man who tried to smuggle cigarettes

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

South Africa's GNU at risk after parliament backs budget

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest 107 over anti-Mnangagwa protests

16 hrs ago | 564 Views

Zimbabwe central bank rubbishes reports on cash deposit box seizures

16 hrs ago | 775 Views

Buy Zimbabwe completes nationwide research on consumer preferences

16 hrs ago | 160 Views

The pitiful collapse of Geza's fantasy revolution

16 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Zimbabwe govt procures breathalysers to use at roadblocks

17 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chiwenga's dilemma: The cost of loyalty in Zimbabwe's political chess

17 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Mnangagwa purges CIO Deputy Director-General?

17 hrs ago | 3813 Views

Mpilo fake doctor appeals against conviction

17 hrs ago | 280 Views

BCC commissions 4 refuse compactors

17 hrs ago | 110 Views

Chipezeze not get distracted by Scottland select snub

17 hrs ago | 285 Views

NetOne expands OneMoney to boost rural financial inclusion

19 hrs ago | 129 Views

Chivayo in-laws' robber jailed for 30 years

19 hrs ago | 539 Views

Wife scalds hubby with hot water over scotch cart dispute

19 hrs ago | 332 Views

4 Chitungwiza men in court over vehicle arson attacks

19 hrs ago | 285 Views

SA cops intercept 'Zimbabwe-bound' stolen Toyota Fortuner

19 hrs ago | 330 Views

Potraz dismisses allegations of irregular ISP Licence award as 'baseless'

19 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa's security shake-up was a 'masterstroke'

19 hrs ago | 2101 Views

Notorious Chiweshe Thief Jailed for 11 Years

19 hrs ago | 153 Views

Man Jailed for Attacking Brother with Axe

19 hrs ago | 149 Views

3 arrested for murder of police sergeant in Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Timothy Omotoso, co-accused found not guilty on all charges

23 hrs ago | 494 Views

SA's JSC recommends a Zimbabwean for Labour court appointment

23 hrs ago | 817 Views

Matabeleland condemns 'ruinous' Zanu-PF factionalism

24 hrs ago | 704 Views

Insiza North MP Farai Taruvinga to be buried in Filabusi

24 hrs ago | 650 Views

Jonathan Moyo distances self from viral 'Jonathan Mayo' article

24 hrs ago | 1926 Views

Mutsvangwa says Zimbabwe military is not a tool for personal power grabs

02 Apr 2025 at 10:53hrs | 1242 Views

Zanu-PF hopes Pretoria and Washington find each other and mend relations

02 Apr 2025 at 10:12hrs | 192 Views