MPs push for legislation to protect vendors

News / National

by Staff reporter

Members of Parliament have launched a renewed call for legislative measures to protect the livelihoods of vendors, following concerns over the frequent confiscation of their goods by law enforcement authorities.Norton legislator Richard Tsvangirai (CCC) spearheaded a motion highlighting the crucial role informal traders play in Zimbabwe's economy. He emphasized that vendors contribute significantly to economic development, particularly in urban areas, by providing affordable goods and services to communities. Tsvangirai argued that the state has an obligation to support vendors and empower them rather than hinder their business activities."The State has an obligation to provide support to its citizens and in particular to empower vendors rather than impede their developmental activities," Tsvangirai said in his motion. "We are concerned at the loss of vendors' merchandise, which is usually confiscated by local authorities, and the loss of trading spaces, which deprives them of their livelihoods."Tsvangirai further expressed concern over the lack of protective legislation for vendors, who are often left vulnerable to arbitrary confiscation of their goods. "I call upon this House to enact legislation that designates vending zones, provides for a vendor registration process, and protects against arbitrary confiscation of vendors' merchandise," he added.This motion comes in the wake of recent tensions between the government and vendors. There were earlier threats by the government to launch a crackdown against informal traders, with plans to force them off the streets and out of the central business districts. However, the government has since backtracked on these plans, with reports suggesting that the crackdown could have sparked widespread protests.President Emmerson Mnangagwa met with vendors at State House last week, with Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe stressing the importance of dialogue to resolve the issue.Chiredzi Central legislator Ropa Makumire voiced sympathy for the challenges faced by vendors, highlighting the mistreatment many endure. "The issue of ill-treatment of vendors in some places in the country is so touching, especially looking at the problems they encounter," Makumire said.Tensions between vendors and municipal police have escalated in some areas, with reports of violent clashes where informal traders have fought back against law enforcement attempts to remove them from unauthorized locations.Despite the threats of eviction, vendors have continued to operate from undesignated spaces, with many defiant in the face of pressure. The government's reluctance to proceed with aggressive measures has raised concerns about potential unrest among the informal sector.