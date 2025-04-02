Zimbabwean forward breaks into Portuguese topflight league

News / National

by Staff reporter

Rising Zimbabwean football talent Cobert Chimedza (Jnr) has secured a move to Portuguese Premier League club Gil Vicente, marking a historic achievement for the 20-year-old striker. Chimedza becomes the first Zimbabwean player to sign for a Portuguese League club since the country's independence, joining an exclusive group of players with ties to Portuguese football, the only other being the late Freddy Mkwesha, who played for Sporting de Braga in the 1960s.Currently sitting in 14th place in the Portuguese top division with 26 points from 27 matches, Gil Vicente has added Chimedza to bolster their attacking options. His move is seen as an important step in his career, as he aims to make his mark on European football.Chimedza's football journey began with a stint at MK Dons in England, where he played in the third tier of the English football pyramid in League One. He expressed his excitement about his new chapter in Portugal, speaking highly of the experience so far."My move to Portugal has been good. I am loving each and every moment of it as I will be surrounded by a group of great players, and great staff that have been welcoming from the very start. I'm loving it," Chimedza said. "They have welcomed me as their own for the few months I have been in Portugal. They helped me develop and now I have a better understanding of their play here."Looking ahead, Chimedza is focused on continuing his development and striving for even greater achievements in his football career. "For the future, I will try to be disciplined and put my head down. I believe I'll be able to achieve higher in football, you know. So I'm just going to stay focused and see what the future holds," he added.Chimedza (Jnr) is the son of Cobert Chimedza (Snr), a prominent figure in Zimbabwean business and football. Chimedza (Snr) is the owner of clothing brand 4May International, which recently entered into a partnership with ZIFA to sponsor the Warriors' formal wear during international assignments. Additionally, he is the director of the FC Porto Dragon Force Academy in Zimbabwe, which has strong connections with Portuguese football giants FC Porto, providing aspiring footballers with a direct pathway to European football.Born in Harare and moving to London at the age of 14, Chimedza (Jnr) was discovered by MK Dons while playing in a social soccer match. The club quickly brought him into their junior structures. He was reportedly close to joining Turkish side Adana Demirspor in 2023, but the deal ultimately fell through, leading to his successful move to Portugal.Chimedza's move to Gil Vicente represents a significant milestone for both him and Zimbabwean football, offering him the chance to compete at the highest level in one of Europe's top leagues.