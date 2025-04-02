Latest News Editor's Choice


2 women arrested for baby trafficking

by Staff reporter
A 27-year-old Bulawayo woman, Christable Talitha Muringani, has been arrested for allegedly giving up her 12-day-old baby for adoption without adhering to the legal procedures, in violation of the Trafficking in Persons Act. Muringani, along with her accomplice, 19-year-old Tabeth Chenyika, was remanded in custody to April 4 after appearing before Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa.

State prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi outlined the case, stating that Muringani, who was pregnant at the time, posted an advertisement on a Facebook page named "Adoption" seeking individuals interested in adopting her unborn baby. She subsequently connected with Chenyika, and the two are accused of conspiring to facilitate the illegal transfer of the child.

According to investigations, Muringani traveled from Bulawayo to Harare in February 2024, where she registered her pregnancy at the Mbuya Nehanda Maternity Wing at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. She gave birth to a baby girl on February 25 and was discharged from the hospital a few days later. On March 6, Muringani is alleged to have met Chenyika in Msasa, Harare, and handed over the baby without going through the proper adoption process.

The authorities were alerted to the situation, leading to Muringani's arrest on March 29. She later assisted police in locating Chenyika, who was found in Dzivarasekwa 4, Harare.

The baby, who is now under the care of the Department of Social Welfare, was placed in a safe environment after being removed from the unlawful adoption arrangement.

The case has raised concerns about the need for better regulation and oversight regarding adoption practices to prevent such violations of the law, especially given the seriousness of trafficking in persons. The two suspects are expected to return to court for further proceedings.

Source - newsday
