Mnangagwa's mental health is impairing his leadership, says Geza

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's mental fitness to lead Zimbabwe has been called into question by firebrand war veteran Blessed Geza, who claims the president is suffering from vascular dementia. Geza, who has been vocal in his calls for Mnangagwa's removal from office, made the assertions in a video shared Wednesday night, following his success in organizing national protests and a shutdown.

Geza, who has been outspoken about his belief that Mnangagwa should not complete his second term in office, alleges that the president is being manipulated by corrupt individuals in his inner circle who are taking advantage of his forgetfulness. He further claims that these individuals are cheating Mnangagwa into signing off on multi-million-dollar deals that benefit their own financial interests.

"We are impeaching him so that he can rest. Mnangagwa is no longer mentally fit to lead the country, he is suffering from vascular dementia; we have got copies of his medical results," Geza said in the video. "His doctors have already told him; his family is aware, and the looting mafia is also aware."

Geza claims that members of the president's family and the so-called "looting mafia" are exploiting Mnangagwa's declining memory to push through questionable deals. He further stated that Mnangagwa is so mentally impaired that he has even forgotten key details, such as the identity of his own minister, July Moyo. Geza also described incidents where Mnangagwa struggles to recognize whether he is at home or in the office, signaling severe memory loss.

Asserting that the country is suffering due to these internal power struggles, Geza argued that members of the ruling elite are now using Mnangagwa's mental state to facilitate corruption. He said, "Vultures are circling around him, they are looting in his name, they are selling state-owned companies in his name, they are even firing and hiring state employees in his name."

Geza pointed out that individuals with questionable motives are now using Mnangagwa's signature to authorize actions such as the distribution of tenders and appointments, including those in the military. He described the situation as a "free-for-all for criminals," and called for an immediate end to what he sees as widespread corruption.

The war veteran cited Section 97(1)(d) of the Zimbabwean Constitution, which allows for the impeachment of a president who is no longer able to perform his duties due to physical or mental incapacity. Under this section, both the Senate and National Assembly must pass a resolution with the support of at least half of their total membership to begin an investigation into the president's ability to perform his functions.

Geza, who has previously expressed support for Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, suggested that Chiwenga may be the right leader to tackle Zimbabwe's growing corruption crisis. However, Chiwenga has yet to comment on the allegations raised by Geza or his own aspirations for the presidency.

The claims come amid ongoing factional tensions within the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF), with Mnangagwa and Chiwenga reportedly at odds over the direction of the country's leadership. This latest development adds fuel to the fire, further deepening the political crisis surrounding Mnangagwa's presidency.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Geza, #Mnangagwa, #Mental

