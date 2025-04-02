Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Eddie Cross says corruption poses major threat to Mnangagwa's leadership

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's biographer, Eddie Cross, has pointed to the rampant corruption in Zimbabwe as the most significant challenge to the President's leadership, highlighting the growing dissatisfaction with the government's inability to effectively tackle graft. Cross, a former adviser to Mnangagwa, made these remarks following Monday's national shutdown, which was organized to protest the widespread corruption and misgovernance plaguing the country.

Mnangagwa, who took power in 2017 after a military coup ousted longtime leader Robert Mugabe, initially promised a "zero tolerance" stance on corruption. However, years of scandals and the consistent failure to prosecute high-profile individuals involved in corruption have left many observers questioning the political will to address the crisis. Reports indicate that Zimbabwe loses up to US$2 billion annually to corruption, a figure that has only grown as shocking scandals continue to surface.

"The amount of money being stolen here is just enormous. It probably exceeds our national budget," Cross said in an interview with NewsAfrica. He expressed concern over Mnangagwa's inability to address the country's most pressing issues, particularly the pervasive corruption involving politically connected individuals, known as "tenderpreneurs."

Despite multiple exposes, including a recent documentary by Qatar-based Al Jazeera that revealed the involvement of the politically connected in gold smuggling, Cross believes the government's failure to address these issues will only intensify public dissatisfaction with Mnangagwa's regime. "He has not tackled corruption," Cross stated, emphasizing that if the President does not confront this crisis, the dissatisfaction will continue to grow.

Cross's remarks came after the national shutdown on Monday, which, though initially planned as a protest against corruption and misgovernance, succeeded in sending a strong message to the government. The protest reflected a broader sense of frustration with the lack of accountability for those responsible for economic mismanagement and the theft of state resources.

Transparency International's reports suggest that Zimbabwe is losing up to US$2 billion annually due to smuggling, further exacerbating the country's financial challenges. Cross argues that despite Zimbabwe's sound economic fundamentals, including a growing economy and higher exports than imports, structural issues like corruption remain unresolved.

The growing calls for leadership that can confront these challenges have intensified, with many, including Cross, advocating for stronger political courage from Mnangagwa to address these deep-rooted problems.

In addition to the corruption crisis, Mnangagwa is facing internal opposition within his Zanu-PF party over plans to extend his presidency beyond 2028, despite his public statements indicating he does not intend to remain in power beyond that year. The push for an extension to 2030 has further complicated the political landscape, deepening divisions within the ruling party.

Cross emphasized the need for strong leadership to tackle the structural problems that have hindered Zimbabwe's progress. "Our problems can be resolved. Our fundamentals are sound. We have a growing economy. Our exports are bigger than our imports, but we have structural problems and those must be attended to," he concluded.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Judge condemns inhumane prison conditions

1 hr ago | 136 Views

The abuse of freedoms and upending of Constitutional order

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Geza announces plan to table Mnangagwa impeachment

2 hrs ago | 607 Views

Mnangagwa's mental health is impairing his leadership, says Geza

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

2 women arrested for baby trafficking

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwean forward breaks into Portuguese topflight league

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

MPs push for legislation to protect vendors

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Bulawayo man sentenced to 10 years for carjacking and assault

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

ZITF makes key appointments

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

BCC sinks US$600,000 on 4 refuse compactors

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mystery over council's vanished US$4,5m loan deepens

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies campaign in Glen View

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe's tourism sector records growth

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimra's digital transformation boosts taxpayer engagement and compliance

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

New e-passport centres set to enhance service delivery

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimra targets US$7.155 billion in 2025 revenue collection drive

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

2 Bulawayo cop killers shot dead

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Brother assaults sister over boyfriend

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Trump unveils new global tariffs, Zimbabwe faces 18% reciprocal tax

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Peter Ndoro to hst new SABC show

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

R40,000 fine for Zimbabwean man who tried to smuggle cigarettes

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

South Africa's GNU at risk after parliament backs budget

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest 107 over anti-Mnangagwa protests

16 hrs ago | 564 Views

Zimbabwe central bank rubbishes reports on cash deposit box seizures

16 hrs ago | 775 Views

Buy Zimbabwe completes nationwide research on consumer preferences

16 hrs ago | 160 Views

The pitiful collapse of Geza's fantasy revolution

16 hrs ago | 1669 Views

Zimbabwe govt procures breathalysers to use at roadblocks

17 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chiwenga's dilemma: The cost of loyalty in Zimbabwe's political chess

17 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Mnangagwa purges CIO Deputy Director-General?

17 hrs ago | 3815 Views

Mpilo fake doctor appeals against conviction

17 hrs ago | 280 Views

BCC commissions 4 refuse compactors

17 hrs ago | 110 Views

Chipezeze not get distracted by Scottland select snub

17 hrs ago | 286 Views

NetOne expands OneMoney to boost rural financial inclusion

19 hrs ago | 129 Views

Chivayo in-laws' robber jailed for 30 years

19 hrs ago | 539 Views

Wife scalds hubby with hot water over scotch cart dispute

19 hrs ago | 333 Views

4 Chitungwiza men in court over vehicle arson attacks

19 hrs ago | 285 Views

SA cops intercept 'Zimbabwe-bound' stolen Toyota Fortuner

19 hrs ago | 330 Views

Potraz dismisses allegations of irregular ISP Licence award as 'baseless'

19 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa's security shake-up was a 'masterstroke'

19 hrs ago | 2103 Views

Notorious Chiweshe Thief Jailed for 11 Years

19 hrs ago | 154 Views

Man Jailed for Attacking Brother with Axe

19 hrs ago | 149 Views

3 arrested for murder of police sergeant in Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Timothy Omotoso, co-accused found not guilty on all charges

23 hrs ago | 494 Views

SA's JSC recommends a Zimbabwean for Labour court appointment

23 hrs ago | 817 Views

Matabeleland condemns 'ruinous' Zanu-PF factionalism

24 hrs ago | 705 Views

Insiza North MP Farai Taruvinga to be buried in Filabusi

24 hrs ago | 650 Views

Jonathan Moyo distances self from viral 'Jonathan Mayo' article

24 hrs ago | 1926 Views

Mutsvangwa says Zimbabwe military is not a tool for personal power grabs

02 Apr 2025 at 10:53hrs | 1242 Views

Zanu-PF hopes Pretoria and Washington find each other and mend relations

02 Apr 2025 at 10:12hrs | 192 Views