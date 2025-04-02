Latest News Editor's Choice


Geza announces plan to table Mnangagwa impeachment

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Days after his call for nationwide protests against the government, war veteran Blessed Geza has sensationally claimed that there is growing support among lawmakers to impeach President Emmerson Mnangagwa, citing what he described as the president's mental incapacity. Geza, who has previously made similar claims about the president's health, alleged that Mnangagwa, 82, has been diagnosed with vascular dementia and that his allies, including controversial businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, have exploited the condition to further their own interests.

Speaking in a YouTube video on Wednesday, Geza asserted that Mnangagwa's mental health issues had led to him being manipulated into signing off on deals that benefited corrupt businessmen. "We are impeaching Emmerson Mnangagwa on the grounds that he is no longer mentally fit to lead the country,” Geza declared, appearing in military fatigues.

"We have copies of these medical results. His doctors have already informed him, and his family is aware. Corrupt individuals are taking advantage of his condition and using him to loot the country. The situation is so bad that recently, he failed to recognize Energy Minister July Moyo,” he continued.

Geza's claims, though dramatic, are not entirely new. Former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere, who is currently in exile, had previously suggested that Mnangagwa was suffering from mental health issues. In response to Kasukuwere's allegations, Mnangagwa's spokesman, George Charamba, had dismissed the claims, saying, "Where did he get his medical degree?”

Despite the government's dismissal of these allegations, Geza has continued to push his narrative, arguing that Mnangagwa is unfit to remain in office. His call for mass protests on March 31, aimed at forcing Mnangagwa to step down, was largely ineffective, with many Zimbabweans staying home out of fear of clashes between protesters and security forces. Nevertheless, Geza has claimed that the stay-away was a success and has now shifted his focus to the impeachment process in parliament.

According to Zimbabwe's constitution, impeachment of the president can proceed on grounds of mental incapacity. The process requires a joint sitting of the Senate and National Assembly, where a simple majority must agree that the president is unable to perform his duties. Following that, a committee would be formed to investigate the president's ability to serve, and if the committee recommends removal, the final decision would require a two-thirds majority vote in both houses of Parliament.

Despite this constitutional framework, Geza's push for impeachment faces significant hurdles. Many question whether he has enough support within Parliament to initiate such a process. As a former member of Zanu PF's central committee, Geza was expelled from the party, and it remains unclear if he can garner the backing of lawmakers for his cause.

Should the impeachment proceed, it could lead to the temporary assumption of the presidency by one of Mnangagwa's deputies, either Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga or Kembo Mohadi, depending on who was last acting as president. While Mohadi's public appearances have been limited due to health concerns, Chiwenga, who has been publicly supported by Geza, would likely benefit from Mnangagwa's removal. Chiwenga, a former military general who played a key role in the 2017 coup that ousted Robert Mugabe, has yet to comment on Geza's efforts to oust Mnangagwa.

As Geza continues his push for Mnangagwa's impeachment, the political landscape remains uncertain, with both the future of Zimbabwe's leadership and the country's fight against corruption hanging in the balance..

Source - zimlive

