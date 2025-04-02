Mnangagwa to lead 3rd Africa Education Summit in Victoria Falls

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to officially open the 3rd Africa Education Summit 2025 in Victoria Falls on Friday, reinforcing Zimbabwe’s commitment to transformative education and regional collaboration aimed at advancing the continent’s educational sector. The summit, which began on Thursday, is attracting key education ministers, policymakers, and stakeholders from across Africa to discuss strategies for improving education systems in line with Africa’s Agenda 2063 and Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030.The summit, running under the theme "Translating our Educational Advancement to Continental Development," has been described as a crucial platform for fostering educational advancement across Africa. It is jointly hosted by the Global Skills Hub United Kingdom, Africa Education Stakeholders, and the Government of Zimbabwe.One of the key highlights of the event will be President Mnangagwa’s keynote address, where he is expected to reiterate the importance of education as a key driver of socio-economic transformation in Zimbabwe and the broader African continent. The President’s speech is anticipated to outline the country’s commitment to the education sector and its pivotal role in regional development.The event is also set to feature remarks from Vice Presidents Dr. Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, who are expected to attend the official opening ceremony. Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo will provide a briefing ahead of the President's address, detailing Zimbabwe’s educational initiatives and goals.The 3rd Africa Education Summit is expected to foster collaborative dialogue on crucial topics such as curriculum innovation, educational funding strategies, and the integration of digital education. Organizers believe the event will provide a platform for sharing best practices, discussing innovative solutions, and setting transformative policies to enhance Africa’s education landscape.Since its inception, the Africa Education Summit has sought to bring together the continent’s educational leaders to tackle the most pressing challenges facing the sector. The first Africa Education Summit was held in Rwanda, while the second edition took place in Nottingham, United Kingdom. The second summit was focused on "Entrepreneurship and Skills Development in the 21st Century Education System: The African-European Perspectives," highlighting the need for a knowledge-based economy and the importance of re-imagining education systems to meet global demands.The 2025 summit builds on the momentum of previous gatherings, with a focus on innovative, technology-driven solutions to address the evolving needs of African education systems. Topics such as the re-designing of curricula to foster critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving, and adaptability are expected to take center stage in the discussions.The summit is not only an opportunity to discuss key issues but also serves as a call for increased investment in education infrastructure, teacher training, and support for marginalized groups, with the aim of achieving sustainable development across the continent.As Africa looks to meet its educational goals, the 3rd Africa Education Summit 2025 stands as a significant moment to drive forward the continent’s educational aspirations and further solidify Zimbabwe’s leadership role in advancing educational excellence in Africa.