Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man claims goblins forces him to sell grandmother's property

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A 28-year-old man, Armstrol Nyondoro, appeared in court on Thursday, where he blamed goblins for his alleged habit of selling his grandmother's property to fund his drug addiction. Nyondoro's grandmother, Mary Nyakupariwa, sought a protection order against him, claiming he had been selling her belongings without permission and using the proceeds to buy drugs.

Nyakupariwa told the court that Nyondoro had sold several items from her home, including a television, a sofa, and trays, without her consent. She said the money from these sales was being used to fund his drug addiction. She also described how, when confronted about his actions, he would become violent, insulting her and sometimes physically assaulting her.

"Armstrol has been selling my property without my permission," Nyakupariwa said in court. "He uses the money to buy drugs, and when I confront him, he becomes violent and insults me. Sometimes he even brings his friends home, who end up stealing money from my bedroom."

In his defense, Nyondoro claimed he was not in control of his actions and blamed supernatural forces for his behavior. "Goblins have been possessing me, forcing me to sell my grandmother's property," Nyondoro said. "I am not in control of my actions when they take over."

Presiding magistrate Meenal Naratom appeared skeptical of Nyondoro's claims, questioning the validity of his defense. "How can goblins force you to sell your grandmother's property?" Magistrate Naratom asked.

Nyondoro responded by explaining that the goblins "whisper in my ear, telling me to do bad things. I try to resist, but they are too powerful."

Despite his defense, the court granted Nyakupariwa a protection order, which prohibits Nyondoro from selling any of her property without her consent. The order also includes provisions for his behavior toward his grandmother, barring him from assaulting or insulting her.

This case highlights the struggles of families dealing with individuals affected by substance abuse, and the legal steps some may take to protect themselves from the harmful effects of such behavior. The court's decision aims to prevent further harm to Nyakupariwa while addressing the claims made by her grandson.

Source - hmetro
More on: #Goblin, #Property, #Drugs

Comments


Must Read

Man handcuffs, rapes daughter in-law for 5 consecutive days

4 hrs ago | 796 Views

'Haunted family should take traditional route'

4 hrs ago | 445 Views

Mnangagwa to lead 3rd Africa Education Summit in Victoria Falls

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Judge condemns inhumane prison conditions

6 hrs ago | 555 Views

The abuse of freedoms and upending of Constitutional order

7 hrs ago | 257 Views

Geza announces plan to table Mnangagwa impeachment

7 hrs ago | 1990 Views

Cross says corruption poses major threat to Mnangagwa's leadership

7 hrs ago | 684 Views

Mnangagwa's mental health is impairing his leadership, says Geza

7 hrs ago | 796 Views

2 women arrested for baby trafficking

7 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zimbabwean forward breaks into Portuguese topflight league

7 hrs ago | 340 Views

MPs push for legislation to protect vendors

7 hrs ago | 184 Views

Bulawayo man sentenced to 10 years for carjacking and assault

7 hrs ago | 181 Views

ZITF makes key appointments

7 hrs ago | 244 Views

BCC sinks US$600,000 on 4 refuse compactors

7 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mystery over council's vanished US$4,5m loan deepens

7 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies campaign in Glen View

7 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe's tourism sector records growth

7 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimra's digital transformation boosts taxpayer engagement and compliance

8 hrs ago | 41 Views

New e-passport centres set to enhance service delivery

8 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zimra targets US$7.155 billion in 2025 revenue collection drive

8 hrs ago | 50 Views

2 Bulawayo cop killers shot dead

8 hrs ago | 321 Views

Brother assaults sister over boyfriend

8 hrs ago | 212 Views

Trump unveils new global tariffs, Zimbabwe faces 18% reciprocal tax

8 hrs ago | 556 Views

Peter Ndoro to hst new SABC show

8 hrs ago | 246 Views

R40,000 fine for Zimbabwean man who tried to smuggle cigarettes

8 hrs ago | 89 Views

South Africa's GNU at risk after parliament backs budget

8 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest 107 over anti-Mnangagwa protests

21 hrs ago | 639 Views

Zimbabwe central bank rubbishes reports on cash deposit box seizures

21 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Buy Zimbabwe completes nationwide research on consumer preferences

21 hrs ago | 170 Views

The pitiful collapse of Geza's fantasy revolution

21 hrs ago | 1921 Views

Zimbabwe govt procures breathalysers to use at roadblocks

21 hrs ago | 370 Views

Chiwenga's dilemma: The cost of loyalty in Zimbabwe's political chess

22 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Mnangagwa purges CIO Deputy Director-General?

22 hrs ago | 4991 Views

Mpilo fake doctor appeals against conviction

22 hrs ago | 335 Views

BCC commissions 4 refuse compactors

22 hrs ago | 127 Views

Chipezeze not get distracted by Scottland select snub

22 hrs ago | 369 Views

NetOne expands OneMoney to boost rural financial inclusion

24 hrs ago | 156 Views

Chivayo in-laws' robber jailed for 30 years

24 hrs ago | 559 Views

Wife scalds hubby with hot water over scotch cart dispute

24 hrs ago | 365 Views

4 Chitungwiza men in court over vehicle arson attacks

24 hrs ago | 309 Views

SA cops intercept 'Zimbabwe-bound' stolen Toyota Fortuner

24 hrs ago | 346 Views

Potraz dismisses allegations of irregular ISP Licence award as 'baseless'

24 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa's security shake-up was a 'masterstroke'

02 Apr 2025 at 15:34hrs | 2895 Views

Notorious Chiweshe Thief Jailed for 11 Years

02 Apr 2025 at 15:31hrs | 203 Views

Man Jailed for Attacking Brother with Axe

02 Apr 2025 at 15:29hrs | 180 Views

3 arrested for murder of police sergeant in Bulawayo

02 Apr 2025 at 12:01hrs | 1279 Views

Timothy Omotoso, co-accused found not guilty on all charges

02 Apr 2025 at 11:30hrs | 505 Views

SA's JSC recommends a Zimbabwean for Labour court appointment

02 Apr 2025 at 11:25hrs | 855 Views

Matabeleland condemns 'ruinous' Zanu-PF factionalism

02 Apr 2025 at 11:20hrs | 776 Views