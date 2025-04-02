Man claims goblins forces him to sell grandmother's property

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 28-year-old man, Armstrol Nyondoro, appeared in court on Thursday, where he blamed goblins for his alleged habit of selling his grandmother's property to fund his drug addiction. Nyondoro's grandmother, Mary Nyakupariwa, sought a protection order against him, claiming he had been selling her belongings without permission and using the proceeds to buy drugs.Nyakupariwa told the court that Nyondoro had sold several items from her home, including a television, a sofa, and trays, without her consent. She said the money from these sales was being used to fund his drug addiction. She also described how, when confronted about his actions, he would become violent, insulting her and sometimes physically assaulting her."Armstrol has been selling my property without my permission," Nyakupariwa said in court. "He uses the money to buy drugs, and when I confront him, he becomes violent and insults me. Sometimes he even brings his friends home, who end up stealing money from my bedroom."In his defense, Nyondoro claimed he was not in control of his actions and blamed supernatural forces for his behavior. "Goblins have been possessing me, forcing me to sell my grandmother's property," Nyondoro said. "I am not in control of my actions when they take over."Presiding magistrate Meenal Naratom appeared skeptical of Nyondoro's claims, questioning the validity of his defense. "How can goblins force you to sell your grandmother's property?" Magistrate Naratom asked.Nyondoro responded by explaining that the goblins "whisper in my ear, telling me to do bad things. I try to resist, but they are too powerful."Despite his defense, the court granted Nyakupariwa a protection order, which prohibits Nyondoro from selling any of her property without her consent. The order also includes provisions for his behavior toward his grandmother, barring him from assaulting or insulting her.This case highlights the struggles of families dealing with individuals affected by substance abuse, and the legal steps some may take to protect themselves from the harmful effects of such behavior. The court's decision aims to prevent further harm to Nyakupariwa while addressing the claims made by her grandson.