'Haunted family should take traditional route'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Traditional healers have expressed concern over the plight of the Dzapasi family, whose haunting by goblins was featured on Tilder Live last week. While the story of supernatural disturbances in the family sparked mixed reactions from the public, traditional healers believe the family's situation is genuine and needs to be approached with care and expertise.The Dzapasi family, who appeared on Tilder Live hosted by Tete Tilder, shared their ordeal with the nation, revealing that they had sought help from several self-proclaimed prophets, but their situation remained unresolved. The family's troubles escalated when one of the members, Mai Sasha, was involved in a tragic accident, which resulted in the death of her three-year-old daughter, Sasha. The incident occurred just three days after the family's appearance on the show, where they spoke about their belief that they had exposed goblins belonging to their grandmother. Mai Sasha was reportedly warned that there would be consequences for their actions.Following the incident, Mai Sasha's daughter was buried in Chegutu on Monday, but the family continues to struggle with the challenges posed by the alleged goblins. This incident has drawn attention to the deeper cultural and spiritual dimensions of the family's troubles.George Kandiero, President of the Zimbabwe National Traditional Healers' Association (ZINATHA), believes the family's issues require the intervention of skilled and legitimate specialists, rather than prophets. He emphasized that such phenomena are not uncommon, even though many people prefer to keep such matters private due to the stigma associated with them."Most definitely these things exist. Such stories are common just that people rarely go public about it," Kandiero said. "They (Dzapasi family) can be assisted through exorcism, which is everywhere - whether in churches or with traditional healers (sangomas). However, such issues come with risks. Some practitioners who claim to fix these problems are not capable and can end up making things worse."Kandiero further pointed out that exorcism is a delicate process, and he expressed concern over the safety of the family if they continue seeking help from unqualified individuals. "The problem comes in where do these goblins go after being exorcised? There are cases where practitioners have lost their lives dealing with such issues," he cautioned, adding that a careful selection of specialists is essential.Sekuru Mutasa, another traditional healer, also weighed in on the issue, stressing the importance of seeking help from knowledgeable and experienced practitioners. He explained that the Dzapasi family may have been visiting the wrong people, which could be exacerbating their situation. "In our culture, we know how witchcraft is dealt with. These are secrets that must be handled in private settings," Mutasa said. "You can't just go to anyone to remove these spirits. You need to engage with the right people who understand the complexities involved."Mutasa warned that improper handling of such cases could lead to worse outcomes, stating that the Dzapasi family's visit to the wrong healers might have intensified the problem. "There are certain signals that need to be sent to the spirits before any exorcism can begin," he explained. "If you approach it incorrectly, you risk facing even more harm."Meanwhile, Madzibaba Paris, a healer from Kuwadzana, expressed sympathy for the family, suggesting that they may have lacked proper guidance in finding the right help. "I feel sorry for this family, but they lacked some good advice on where they should get help," Paris said. "There are good specialists in these matters, and I'm sure Tilder should direct them to the right people."With over 25 years of experience in the field, Paris urged the family to seek assistance from reputable practitioners in Harare and Marondera, noting that many genuine healers could resolve their issues. He also mentioned the presence of "evil spirits" or "chidhoma" that can be a real threat if not properly dealt with, and advised against trusting those who do not have the necessary skills to address such serious matters.As the Dzapasi family continues to struggle with their haunting, the broader community has been reminded of the importance of seeking help from qualified and responsible practitioners when dealing with spiritual and supernatural issues. The case serves as a cautionary tale about the risks of relying on unqualified individuals in matters that require expert handling.