Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Haunted family should take traditional route'

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Traditional healers have expressed concern over the plight of the Dzapasi family, whose haunting by goblins was featured on Tilder Live last week. While the story of supernatural disturbances in the family sparked mixed reactions from the public, traditional healers believe the family's situation is genuine and needs to be approached with care and expertise.

The Dzapasi family, who appeared on Tilder Live hosted by Tete Tilder, shared their ordeal with the nation, revealing that they had sought help from several self-proclaimed prophets, but their situation remained unresolved. The family's troubles escalated when one of the members, Mai Sasha, was involved in a tragic accident, which resulted in the death of her three-year-old daughter, Sasha. The incident occurred just three days after the family's appearance on the show, where they spoke about their belief that they had exposed goblins belonging to their grandmother. Mai Sasha was reportedly warned that there would be consequences for their actions.

Following the incident, Mai Sasha's daughter was buried in Chegutu on Monday, but the family continues to struggle with the challenges posed by the alleged goblins. This incident has drawn attention to the deeper cultural and spiritual dimensions of the family's troubles.

George Kandiero, President of the Zimbabwe National Traditional Healers' Association (ZINATHA), believes the family's issues require the intervention of skilled and legitimate specialists, rather than prophets. He emphasized that such phenomena are not uncommon, even though many people prefer to keep such matters private due to the stigma associated with them.

"Most definitely these things exist. Such stories are common just that people rarely go public about it," Kandiero said. "They (Dzapasi family) can be assisted through exorcism, which is everywhere - whether in churches or with traditional healers (sangomas). However, such issues come with risks. Some practitioners who claim to fix these problems are not capable and can end up making things worse."

Kandiero further pointed out that exorcism is a delicate process, and he expressed concern over the safety of the family if they continue seeking help from unqualified individuals. "The problem comes in where do these goblins go after being exorcised? There are cases where practitioners have lost their lives dealing with such issues," he cautioned, adding that a careful selection of specialists is essential.

Sekuru Mutasa, another traditional healer, also weighed in on the issue, stressing the importance of seeking help from knowledgeable and experienced practitioners. He explained that the Dzapasi family may have been visiting the wrong people, which could be exacerbating their situation. "In our culture, we know how witchcraft is dealt with. These are secrets that must be handled in private settings," Mutasa said. "You can't just go to anyone to remove these spirits. You need to engage with the right people who understand the complexities involved."

Mutasa warned that improper handling of such cases could lead to worse outcomes, stating that the Dzapasi family's visit to the wrong healers might have intensified the problem. "There are certain signals that need to be sent to the spirits before any exorcism can begin," he explained. "If you approach it incorrectly, you risk facing even more harm."

Meanwhile, Madzibaba Paris, a healer from Kuwadzana, expressed sympathy for the family, suggesting that they may have lacked proper guidance in finding the right help. "I feel sorry for this family, but they lacked some good advice on where they should get help," Paris said. "There are good specialists in these matters, and I'm sure Tilder should direct them to the right people."

With over 25 years of experience in the field, Paris urged the family to seek assistance from reputable practitioners in Harare and Marondera, noting that many genuine healers could resolve their issues. He also mentioned the presence of "evil spirits" or "chidhoma" that can be a real threat if not properly dealt with, and advised against trusting those who do not have the necessary skills to address such serious matters.

As the Dzapasi family continues to struggle with their haunting, the broader community has been reminded of the importance of seeking help from qualified and responsible practitioners when dealing with spiritual and supernatural issues. The case serves as a cautionary tale about the risks of relying on unqualified individuals in matters that require expert handling.

Source - hmetro

Comments


Must Read

Man handcuffs, rapes daughter in-law for 5 consecutive days

4 hrs ago | 796 Views

Man claims goblins forces him to sell grandmother's property

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

Mnangagwa to lead 3rd Africa Education Summit in Victoria Falls

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Judge condemns inhumane prison conditions

6 hrs ago | 555 Views

The abuse of freedoms and upending of Constitutional order

7 hrs ago | 257 Views

Geza announces plan to table Mnangagwa impeachment

7 hrs ago | 1990 Views

Cross says corruption poses major threat to Mnangagwa's leadership

7 hrs ago | 684 Views

Mnangagwa's mental health is impairing his leadership, says Geza

7 hrs ago | 796 Views

2 women arrested for baby trafficking

7 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zimbabwean forward breaks into Portuguese topflight league

7 hrs ago | 340 Views

MPs push for legislation to protect vendors

7 hrs ago | 184 Views

Bulawayo man sentenced to 10 years for carjacking and assault

7 hrs ago | 181 Views

ZITF makes key appointments

7 hrs ago | 244 Views

BCC sinks US$600,000 on 4 refuse compactors

7 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mystery over council's vanished US$4,5m loan deepens

7 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies campaign in Glen View

7 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe's tourism sector records growth

7 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimra's digital transformation boosts taxpayer engagement and compliance

8 hrs ago | 41 Views

New e-passport centres set to enhance service delivery

8 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zimra targets US$7.155 billion in 2025 revenue collection drive

8 hrs ago | 50 Views

2 Bulawayo cop killers shot dead

8 hrs ago | 321 Views

Brother assaults sister over boyfriend

8 hrs ago | 212 Views

Trump unveils new global tariffs, Zimbabwe faces 18% reciprocal tax

8 hrs ago | 556 Views

Peter Ndoro to hst new SABC show

8 hrs ago | 246 Views

R40,000 fine for Zimbabwean man who tried to smuggle cigarettes

8 hrs ago | 89 Views

South Africa's GNU at risk after parliament backs budget

8 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest 107 over anti-Mnangagwa protests

21 hrs ago | 639 Views

Zimbabwe central bank rubbishes reports on cash deposit box seizures

21 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Buy Zimbabwe completes nationwide research on consumer preferences

21 hrs ago | 170 Views

The pitiful collapse of Geza's fantasy revolution

21 hrs ago | 1921 Views

Zimbabwe govt procures breathalysers to use at roadblocks

21 hrs ago | 370 Views

Chiwenga's dilemma: The cost of loyalty in Zimbabwe's political chess

22 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Mnangagwa purges CIO Deputy Director-General?

22 hrs ago | 4991 Views

Mpilo fake doctor appeals against conviction

22 hrs ago | 335 Views

BCC commissions 4 refuse compactors

22 hrs ago | 127 Views

Chipezeze not get distracted by Scottland select snub

22 hrs ago | 369 Views

NetOne expands OneMoney to boost rural financial inclusion

24 hrs ago | 156 Views

Chivayo in-laws' robber jailed for 30 years

24 hrs ago | 559 Views

Wife scalds hubby with hot water over scotch cart dispute

24 hrs ago | 365 Views

4 Chitungwiza men in court over vehicle arson attacks

24 hrs ago | 309 Views

SA cops intercept 'Zimbabwe-bound' stolen Toyota Fortuner

24 hrs ago | 346 Views

Potraz dismisses allegations of irregular ISP Licence award as 'baseless'

24 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa's security shake-up was a 'masterstroke'

02 Apr 2025 at 15:34hrs | 2895 Views

Notorious Chiweshe Thief Jailed for 11 Years

02 Apr 2025 at 15:31hrs | 203 Views

Man Jailed for Attacking Brother with Axe

02 Apr 2025 at 15:29hrs | 180 Views

3 arrested for murder of police sergeant in Bulawayo

02 Apr 2025 at 12:01hrs | 1279 Views

Timothy Omotoso, co-accused found not guilty on all charges

02 Apr 2025 at 11:30hrs | 505 Views

SA's JSC recommends a Zimbabwean for Labour court appointment

02 Apr 2025 at 11:25hrs | 855 Views

Matabeleland condemns 'ruinous' Zanu-PF factionalism

02 Apr 2025 at 11:20hrs | 776 Views