Man handcuffs, rapes daughter in-law for 5 consecutive days

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 46-year-old man from Glen View was arrested on Tuesday after being accused of raping his 18-year-old daughter-in-law for five consecutive days. The man, a father of three boys and one girl, reportedly took advantage of his position in the household, carrying out the horrific crime while his wife remained unaware.The accused allegedly entered his daughter-in-law's sleeping area during the night, when she was resting in the dining room with her husband. The young woman's husband would return home late at night, but it was during these hours that the accused would sneak into the room, handcuff her, and cover her mouth with Sellotape before raping her. The man is said to have used this same tactic for five consecutive days, threatening to kill her five-month-old child if she reported the crime.According to police, the victim was unable to resist the attacks due to the handcuffs and the Sellotape. It was only when she found a chance to escape that she revealed the abuse to her mother. The family immediately reported the incident to the authorities, leading to the man's arrest.Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the arrest and provided further details about the case. "Police arrested a Glen View 3 man for rape," said Insp Chakanza. "The accused is the complainant's father-in-law. On March 18, at around 9pm, the complainant was asleep in the dining room where they usually slept with her husband. The accused went to where the complainant was and slapped her twice when she discovered he was not her husband. He then handcuffed the complainant, covered her mouth with Sellotape, and raped her once without protection. The accused raped the complainant for five consecutive days using the same modus operandi."The case was reported to the authorities after the victim confided in her mother. She was escorted to the Family Support Clinic for a medical examination. Investigations are ongoing, and police have not yet determined where the man obtained the handcuffs.The man is expected to appear in court facing multiple charges of rape and assault.