DRC introduces $50 Visa requirement for Zimbabwean citizens

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has introduced a $50 visa requirement for Zimbabwean citizens, ending the previous visa-free travel arrangement between the two nations.

Zimbabwe was among the few countries whose citizens could enter the DRC without a visa, but the new policy now requires travelers to obtain a visa before entry. The reasons behind the policy shift have not been officially disclosed by Congolese authorities.

The development is expected to affect business travelers, tourists, and cross-border traders who frequently travel between the two countries. Zimbabwe and the DRC have maintained close diplomatic and economic ties, with Zimbabwean businesses having interests in sectors such as mining and agriculture in the DRC.

There has been no official response from the Zimbabwean government regarding whether reciprocal measures will be introduced. Travelers are advised to check with relevant authorities before planning their trips to ensure compliance with the new visa regulations.
The DRC might be angry with the withdrawal of the SADC army at a meeting chaired by President Mnangagwa.



Source - byo24news
