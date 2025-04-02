Man attempts to kill mother-in-law

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 49-YEAR-OLD Bindura man was convinced that crime does not pay after he was jailed for attempted murder on Friday.Brian Mawadza of Chihuri compound in Bindura was slapped with a five-year jail term by Bindura regional magistrate after attempting to kill his mother-in-law.The magistrate conditionally suspended one year on condition of good behaviour.Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court that on January 1, Mawadza went to his mother-in-law Mercy Mupfuudza (59) demanding to see his wife who had left his house without notice.Mupfuudza told Mawadza that her daughter had not come to her place of residence.He became violent and assaulted his mother-in-law with a wooden log on the head and she collapsed.She was rushed to Bindura Hospital by neighbours where was admitted and treated.