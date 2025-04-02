Zimbabwe Cricket dismisses Queens Sports Club musical concert claims

News / National

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has distanced itself from the Bulawayo Shutdown musical show, which is being advertised as set to take place at Queens Sports Club on April 26. The venue is scheduled to host four upcoming Test matches, and ZC has clarified that no concert has been sanctioned at the cricket ground.In a statement, ZC firmly denied granting permission for the event, emphasizing that their primary focus remains on cricket."ZC wishes to categorically state that it has not granted the organisers of the said event any consent to hold a concert at Queens Sports Club, venue of our upcoming Test series. Any claims suggesting otherwise are misleading and should be disregarded."As the custodians of the venue, ZC's priority remains the game of cricket, and we will not permit the concert or any other non-cricketing event to take place at Queens Sports Club,"* the statement read.The cricket body also warned the event’s organisers against misleading the public through false advertisements, adding that legal action is being pursued against those responsible for the misrepresentation.Queens Sports Club will soon host Zimbabwe’s Test series against South Africa and New Zealand, and ZC remains committed to ensuring the venue remains in top condition for international cricket.